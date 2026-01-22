Spotted on the Streets of Madrid, NYC, and Paris: 2026's First It-Girl Approved Micro Trend

Trends are like people getting engaged or women getting pregnant—if it's at the top of your mind, you'll most likely see it everywhere. Case in point: while spending time in Madrid and Paris over the holidays, I saw no less than 20 chic, European fashion people walk around cobblestone streets adorned in fashionable knit triangle scarves. Whether it's tightly wrapped around their exposed necks of lazily draped across their shoulders, knit triangle scarves felt like the perfect addition to any outfit. Paired with jeans, white t-shirts, trench coats, carpenter jackets or even hoodies, it felt like I couldn't escape the triangle scarf microtrend.
When I started actually looking and paying attention though, there was one scarf that united them all: Parisian brand Kujten's colorful bandana. In the states, I find it rare that people wear western-inspired prints outside of Halloween, Fourth of July, or other themed events, but women in Madrid and Paris wore the classic Americana-style bandana with pride. Kujten's Hachi and Hachiko bandanas, coming in a few distinct sizes and dozens of colors, felt like the It item to have while abroad and, by the time I made myself stateside, I already felt the brand's influence trickling over when I spotted cool Tribeca moms and students in SoHo pulling the style off.
Below, shop the best bandana neck scarves and triangle scarves that Spanish, French and American women have officially crowned as the first universal micro-trend of 2026.