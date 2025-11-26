So *This* Is How We're Wearing Scarves This Winter

Scarves are officially back in rotation, but not in the predictable way you might think. This winter, it’s all about styling them with intention—whether that means knotting a cashmere version tightly around your neck for a sculptural effect or draping an oversize wool one asymmetrically across your shoulders as a statement layer. The new wave of scarf styling isn’t about warmth alone—it’s about silhouette, texture, and proportion. Fashion people are treating scarves as an extension of their outfit, not an afterthought.
One of the biggest shifts we’ve noticed is the move away from “wrapped and tucked” toward effortless, almost editorial placement. Think of it as the art of nonchalance: a long fringe scarf thrown over one shoulder, a silk square folded and tied under a blazer, or a knit one layered beneath the lapels of a tailored coat. The goal is to create dimension—an added layer that feels purposeful but not overdone. Even minimalists are embracing this approach, opting for tonal looks that let the scarf’s texture quietly steal the spotlight.
And then there’s the styling trick that feels the most modern: doubling up. Scarves over hoods, scarves under coats, scarves worn with matching sweaters—it’s all fair game this season. Fashion people are leaning into the idea that accessories can completely shift the tone of a look, and the scarf is leading that charge. Whether you’re pairing a chunky knit with an oversize leather jacket or tying a silk one over your head for a retro touch, this winter’s scarf moment proves one thing: the simplest pieces can make the biggest statement.
See fresh ways to wear your scarf this winter below, and shop our favorite styles along the way.
We love the idea of mixing unexpected primary colors like red and blue.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Lightweight Cotton Knit Scarf
It's the single top button buttoned on this jacket with a matching scarf draped over the shoulders here.
Acne Studios
Canada Skinny Wool Scarf
Wear a statement scarf fully spread out almost like a blanket to show off the print.
Louis Vuitton
Reykjavik 2.0 Scarf
Do a simple wrap to one side with a thick knit scarf for a super-elegant look.
Object
Super Soft Knit Hooded Scarf
Here, it's the full-circle wrap with the ends tucked into the jacket.
ZARA
Jacquard Scarf
Another example of how to wear the long single-side wrap look.
Varley
Deville Plated Scarf
This vibe is for those who love an oversize scarf. Wear it super loose around your neck.
Belle & Bloom
Timeless Scarf
A little handkerchief-inspired scarf but in a cozy winter material.
Madewell
Knit Bandana
Keep your hair tucked into your coat and layer your scarf loosely on top for a classic look.
Lisa Yang
Ulla Scarf
For this look, you'll need an oversize scarf. Wrap it almost like a cape and throw one corner over your shoulder.
Lovers and Friends
Tylar Scarf
If you like this vibe, order the below scarf to achieve the effortlessly cool look.