If Pickleball Is Your Thing—These Expert Players Just Curated the Best Clothing and Shoe Options at Zappos

Taylor King and Josh Shikoff share their standout pieces for the court.

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best pickleball sneakers and clothes
(Image credit: Zappos)

I'll be honest. I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood who has yet to try Pickleball. I'm accident-prone, so I've been hesitant (but maybe I'll get there). That said, I do appreciate the outfits (of course). Taylor King and Josh Shikoff, behind Onze Pickleball Club in Los Angeles, are two experts in the Pickleball world. And yes, they just teamed up with Zappos to curate a selection of the best clothing, sneakers, and accessories they actually train in.

You can catch a glimpse of the two above in the Zappos campaign, and keep scrolling for an edit of some of the standout styles if you, unlike me, play Pickleball. You'll find everything from shoes that have the right amount of cushion and support to cute separates that are also functional.