I'll be honest. I'm one of the few people in my neighborhood who has yet to try Pickleball. I'm accident-prone, so I've been hesitant (but maybe I'll get there). That said, I do appreciate the outfits (of course). Taylor King and Josh Shikoff, behind Onze Pickleball Club in Los Angeles, are two experts in the Pickleball world. And yes, they just teamed up with Zappos to curate a selection of the best clothing, sneakers, and accessories they actually train in.
You can catch a glimpse of the two above in the Zappos campaign, and keep scrolling for an edit of some of the standout styles if you, unlike me, play Pickleball. You'll find everything from shoes that have the right amount of cushion and support to cute separates that are also functional.
Asics
Solution Speed FF 4 Clay
This sneaker has an updated FLYTEFOAM® midsole to help deliver more cushioning while you're active.
Adidas
Sportswear Classic Crop Short Sleeve Tee
Nike
Everyday Cushion Crew Socks 3-Pair Pack
Yes, I do wear these socks.
It's that pop of green for me.
Beyond Yoga
Spacedye Caught In The Midi High-Waisted Legging
These leggings come in a range of colors.