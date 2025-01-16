Kylie Jenner Wore a Catsuit for a Paris Date Night With Timothée Chalamet
You know those couples who start to dress alike the longer they're together? Well, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are not that couple. For a dinner in Paris following the French premiere of A Complete Unknown, they wore outfits that could not be more different from each other.
Kylie, for her part, wore a skin-tight black jumpsuit—a catsuit, if you will—along with classic black pointy-toe pumps. On a different sartorial page was her boyfriend, who wore a plaid bomber jacket, baggy jeans, boots, and some curious pink accessories. While Kylie went the sleek and sexy route, Timothée opted for quirky and casual. As they say, opposites attract.
This is the second public appearance of January 2025 for the typically private couple. Kylie joined Timothée at the Golden Globes, where she wore a vintage Versace number. The dress was so chic, it's a shame she chose to skip the red carpet that night. Here's hoping the dress will get its full Hollywood moment sometime in the future. In the meantime, scroll down to see their latest outfits from Paris.
