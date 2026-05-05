ICYMI: Kylie Jenner's Waist-Sculpted Met Gala Dress Took 11K Hours to Make

The Kardashian-Jenner women are no strangers to the Met Gala. They've been attending since 2013, when Kim Kardashian made her debut. Following that, Kendall Jenner went in 2014, Kris Jenner in 2015, Kylie Jenner in 2016, and both Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian in 2022.
Regardless of the year, they always bring the fashion and tend to step onto the Met steps fashionably late. The 2026 Met Gala is no exception—as the red carpet is now winding down, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has just arrived, bringing plenty to talk about, starting with Kylie's ensemble.
For fashion's biggest night, Kylie has stepped out in a custom Schiaparelli "dropped ball gown" by Daniel Roseberry. It features a "rigid bustier in brown corset toile embellished with a sfumato effect, and a voluminous skirt with over 2,000 sating stitching balls, 10,000 natural baroque pearls, and more than 7,000 painted pearlescent fish scales," the brand notes in a press release. To complete the look, Kylie chose an antique silver necklace decorated with rhinestones, pearls, and small hand-sculpted bird heads, and matching chandelier earrings.
Jenner's dress is a true work of art, perfectly embodying the Fashion Is Art dress code. The embroidery alone took approximately 11,000 hours, showcasing a high level of craftsmanship. The beaded details highlight the labor intensity and storytelling. At the same time, the use of a "sfumato effect," a Renaissance painting technique, is what solidifies the dress's artistry.