The Timeless Wardrobe Staple That Makes Getting Dressed for Spring 10 Times Easier

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. The days are getting longer and warmer, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate spring capsule wardrobe, which consists of five practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the five categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the season's chicest basic to the accessory everyone is reaching for, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a spring wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
If you ask any fashion editor or insider, they'll tell you that the trench coat is the unofficial outerwear choice of spring. It effortlessly combines practicality and style, making it the ideal layering piece for unpredictable spring weather. Its balanced weight—neither too heavy nor too light—adds a polished touch to any outfit. For all dressers, the trench is the dependable wardrobe staple guaranteed to make even the simplest outfit, like a basic tee and jeans, look intentional.
While a double-breasted beige trench will always be a spring wardrobe essential, 2026 is seeing designers and the style set embrace nontraditional silhouettes. This shift offers a fresh take on the classic trench. Continue reading to explore three of 2026's top trench coats, discover stylish ways to wear them this season, read firsthand reviews from our editor models who tested them, and shop the exact pieces they wore, including the full outfits.
A beige trench coat is chic and timeless, but this season, the fashion set is all about classic trenches with a twist. This chocolate-brown Mango trench coat fits that description perfectly. Get all the details and see the coat IRL on our senior branded content editor Aniyah below.
Aniyah's take on the trench coat:"Are you prepared for your classic beige trench coat to take the back seat this season? Don't get me wrong. Trench coats are integral to spring style, but I'm opting for darker hues this season and relying on colorful elements to keep my looks fresh and fun. My color palette is light with beige and pastel pink as the base so that the coat can thrive. We're still in "the coat is the outfit" season, so I like the idea of buttoning it up to the top and using the belt to cinch the waist with a pair of heels. This coat looks way more expensive than it is, which is always the goal when you're getting great quality."
Styling tips: For a chic spring look that goes beyond the typical jeans-and-trench pairing, try styling your lightweight trench coat with a pencil skirt—another big trend for spring 2026. Finish the outfit with a powder-pink button-down shirt for a polished, seasonal feel.
Mango does elevated basics best, and this trench coat is a perfect example. With its cotton-blend fabric and water-repellent properties, this piece is ideal for spring showers, protecting you from the weather and keeping you warm. The belt allows you to cinch the waist, and adjustable cuffs provide a personalized fit. Raglan sleeves and drop shoulders are intentionally designed for a relaxed look and a practical, roomy fit in case you want to layer. The double-breasted buttons add to its timeless, chic appeal.
MANGO
Angela Trench Coat
Madewell
The Easy Shirt
Nordstrom
Suede Midi Skirt
Jimmy Choo
Amelia Pumps
Bold hues are making their mark on everything this spring, including trench coats. Don't be intimidated, though. A red style like the one our senior fashion editor Anna tried on is surprisingly wearable thanks to its muted shade and classic design. See for yourself below.
Anna's take on the trench coat:"If you'd told me last week that I'd not only be wearing a bright-red trench coat but also be enjoying it, I would have thought you were joking. Lo and behold, all it took was the right shade of red married to the right coat silhouette. Sometimes, it's more about choosing the right item than it is about tapping into the trend with the first version you come across."
Styling tips: To balance the unexpected combination of a red trench coat and a purple T-shirt, timeless Levi's 501 jeans are key, making these bold colors feel entirely wearable. The outfit maintains a soft, light feel thanks to the white pumps and bag, whereas black leather accessories would have made the look feel heavy and weighted.
The Cole Haan trench coat is a versatile piece distinguished by its removable hood, mid-length cut, and color options ranging from red to black and khaki. Similar to the other styles, it has crisp, water-resistant fabric; a double-breasted design; notch lapels; an adjustable belt; and a straight fit.