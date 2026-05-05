It's Met Gala week, and that means celebrities descended upon New York City en masse over the weekend. One particular celebrity who was photographed walking around the city was Kendall Jenner, dressed in her signature elegant attire. Jenner's outfit included a white skirt, but it wasn't the full white midi skirts of recent summers past. It was the 2026 version of the white skirt trend, which is a white knee-length skirt reminiscent of those that were wildly popular in the '90s.
Jenner's skirt is from The Row's summer collection and was made of two layers of silky, lightweight fabric. In addition to similar silky iterations, I'm seeing a plethora of knee-length white skirts on the market made of various warm-weather-friendly materials. Whether it's a linen, satin, poplin, or lace-trimmed one you're seeking, you're sure to find it.
Jenner expertly styled her skirt with a dark gray sweater with a baby V-neck (also by The Row) layered over a brown crewneck tee, completed with a simple leather shoulder bag and pointed-toe kitten-heel pumps. While Jenner went for a polished, professional look, there are infinite ways to style the knee-length white skirt trend, and we'll be on the lookout for all the outfit ideas to come as spring and summer progress.
In the meantime, keep scrolling to see Jenner's look and shop a handful of chic white knee-length skirts to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.