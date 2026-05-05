If there is anyone who understands that fashion is a full-body sport, it’s legendary tennis ace, Venus Williams. We’ve watched her redefine "court side chic" for years, but stepping into the role of Met Gala co-chair this year took her style game to a whole new arena. While she’ll be the first to tell you that the museum’s iconic steps are way more nerve-wracking than a Grand Slam final (or even her recent wedding aisle), she arrived looking every bit the regal champion we adore.
Of course, tonight's mega-watt Met Gala look followed the "Fashion Is Art" dress code for this year's Costume Institute exhibit, which examines fashion as a wearable art form. Williams used her custom jewelry to symbolize the connection between her worlds of high-fashion glamour and the physicality required to be one of the best athletes in the world. Every detail was a deliberate nod to "Body of Science," Gatorade's just-launched multi-year global research initiative, which is bringing attention to the lack of research dedicated specifically to women’s bodies. It’s a subtle reminder that while we’ve mastered the aesthetic of the female form, we’re still catching up on the science behind it.
What was your initial reaction upon being asked to be a co-chair this year? Did Serena give you any advice from her time as co-chair in 2019?
My initial reaction was, honestly, oh my gosh, yay! There was celebration, disbelief, and a lot of gratitude to have even been considered. I don’t think anyone ever feels worthy of being a co-chair of the Met, so it was an incredible feeling. I remember being immensely proud when my sister was co-chair, so I know she feels the same about me. I’m still in disbelief; it’s one of the greatest honors I’ve ever had. I’m planning on enjoying the whole experience.
Tell me about your Met Gala jewelry.
My accessories on Monday night are all custom pieces, and they're really designed to bring to life that only 6% of global sports science research focuses exclusively on the female body. Every detail was thoughtfully crafted to connect back to the Body of Science story in a way that feels cohesive and expressive.
How did Body of Science inspire your Met Gala jewelry and looks for the other Met moments?
We crafted looks together that were really meant to call attention to the women’s sports science research problem, including my pre-gala dinner look, the press preview event look, and, of course, my accessories for Monday night. I really wanted each look to tell an individual story on its own, while together telling a bigger story about the power of female bodies and the need to better understand them.
Why is working with Gatorade a good fit for you? What are they working on that excites you?
As an athlete, Gatorade has obviously always been there throughout my career. They have always led from the front when it comes to investing in women’s sports and pushing the ball forward, and when they came to me about Body of Science and being a meaningful part of the solution, it was an easy yes.
Congratulations on your recent wedding! What's more nerve-wracking: walking down the aisle or walking up the Met Gala steps, and why?
Walking up the Met Gala stairs will definitely be more nerve-wracking for me. I’m naturally quite shy, even if it doesn’t always come across. I’ve always been deeply introverted, though I’ve grown into more of an "extroverted introvert" over time. That’s why this moment feels a little more daunting. Walking down the aisle felt completely natural. I already knew I wanted to marry my husband, so there were no nerves.
How has the sports science research gap impacted your career? Why is female-specific sports science data important in tennis and other sports?
When Gatorade was first sharing Body of Science, I guess I wasn’t surprised, but was obviously a little frustrated that I spent decades optimizing my fitness and wellness to be the best on the court, and realizing it wasn’t optimized for me. It’s so important for women to have information, resources, and education catered to us and our unique needs, and I’m excited that the next generation of female tennis players, as well as females across life stages, will have better, science-backed data to make decisions about their bodies. People keep asking, “What’s next for women’s sports?” and I think this is a huge part of it.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.