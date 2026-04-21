Not Linen Pants, Not Jeans: The Chic Pant Trend Fashion People Come Back to Every Spring

They're so early aughts coded.

Kelsey Stewart's avatar
By
published
in Features
Influencers in capris
(Image credit: @tamaramory; @greceghanem)
Jump to category:

I distinctly remember when capri pants roared back into the fashion consciousness in 2024. When I asked my millennial group chat their take on the oft-controversial trend—one that had its heyday in the early 2000s—many were on the fence. Me, though? I've been on board with the capri renaissance from the get-go. Needless to say I’m thrilled the trend hasn’t lost steam and is sticking around this spring.

As someone who is only 5'3", I appreciate that capri pants don't requiring tailoring. I have a small but mighty collection, but I'm eager to expand it this season. My tried-and-true black ribbed pair hails from Los Angeles–based label Donni; whether worn with a casual tee or dressy top, the bottoms ground every look. These days, there's no need to stick to formfitting black capris. Checkered styles are gaining traction, and for those who prefer a looser fit, slightly flared silhouettes are a chic alternative.

Ahead, seven capri outfits worth emulating this spring—and beyond.

Cream Capris + Loose Dress

Anaa Saber in capris

(Image credit: @anaasaber)

Loving the dress-over-pants styling hack? Good news: The look continues to win over the fashion set. For a fresh take on the combo, try layering a relaxed minidress over capri pants. From there, play up the early 2000s vibes with wedges.

Shop the Look

Checkered Capris + Layered Tops

Grece Ghanem in capris

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

See? Checkered capris are all the rage this spring. Take notes from influencer Grece Ghanem and pair the bottoms with a playful layered look—two long-sleeve tees are ideal for transitional weather.

Shop the Look