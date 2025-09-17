Have Fashion People Moved on From Colourful Trainers? I Can See This Non-Boring Neutral Is Ruling

If I'm ever in need of new-season trainer inspiration, my first port of call is always the models. Privy to the latest fashion collections—and thus well clued-up on the key trends set to ripple out—this specific style set also knows a thing or two about making off-duty dressing chic. As such, they’re one of the most reliable sources I've come across when it comes to spotting the trainer trends worth knowing.
After last year’s wave of vibrant, colourful kicks, I’ve been curious to see what would come next. This week, Gigi Hadid answered my question in one swift step, debuting the non-boring neutral trainer trend I can see being everywhere very soon.
Selecting a warm, brown trainer with a supple suede finish, Hadid's chic shoes were polished enough to feel elevated yet still grounded in wearability. More sophisticated than the rainbow-bright styles that dominated past seasons, but far more interesting than the plain white pairs that preceded them, brown suede trainers are quietly positioning themselves as autumn’s most desirable shoe.
The trend first gathered momentum when Miu Miu and New Balance’s (now sold-out) collaboration exploded onto the scene, and the appetite has only grown since. Dries Van Noten and COS were early adopters, and now the style is cropping up everywhere—from H&M, Massimo Dutti and Zara to the collections of Chloé, Jacquemus and Rick Owens, too.
Below, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best brown suede trainers to buy now. Read on to discover my picks.
Shop Brown Suede Trainers:
H&M
Suede Trainers
These are available in plenty of sizes right now, but I can't see this staying the case for much longer.
Zara
Contrast Leather Trainers
Style with thick wool socks or wear with a classic white pair.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
COS' minimal leather trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Alohas
Suede Trainers
The supple suede finish gives these such an elevated edge.
Rick Owens
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
This light brown shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Monochrome Leather Trainers
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off right now.
Nokwol Women
Matrix Tan Nylon/suede
These also come in black, green and plum.
Chloé
Kick Leather-Trimmed Quilted Suede Sneakers
Style with denim or pair with light cream or white trousers.
Whistles
Chocolate Soft Suede Unlined Sneaker
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
Dries Van Noten's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.
Adidas
+ Wales Bonner Lo Pro Perforated Suede Sneakers
The perforated linens mimic Adidas' iconic striped motif.
Jacquemus
The Tennis Leather-Trimmed Croc-Effect Suede Sneakers
Style with a chocolate brown outfit for a chic, tonal look.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Cody Trainers
These also come in three other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Suede Lace Up Side Detail Runner Trainers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.