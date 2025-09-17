Have Fashion People Moved on From Colourful Trainers? I Can See This Non-Boring Neutral Is Ruling

I have a strong feeling that this new trainer trend is about to take off.

Gigi Hadid walks down the street in New York wearing brown suede trainers with a cashmere jumpsuit and white tank top.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

If I'm ever in need of new-season trainer inspiration, my first port of call is always the models. Privy to the latest fashion collections—and thus well clued-up on the key trends set to ripple out—this specific style set also knows a thing or two about making off-duty dressing chic. As such, they’re one of the most reliable sources I've come across when it comes to spotting the trainer trends worth knowing.

After last year’s wave of vibrant, colourful kicks, I’ve been curious to see what would come next. This week, Gigi Hadid answered my question in one swift step, debuting the non-boring neutral trainer trend I can see being everywhere very soon.

Selecting a warm, brown trainer with a supple suede finish, Hadid's chic shoes were polished enough to feel elevated yet still grounded in wearability. More sophisticated than the rainbow-bright styles that dominated past seasons, but far more interesting than the plain white pairs that preceded them, brown suede trainers are quietly positioning themselves as autumn’s most desirable shoe.

The trend first gathered momentum when Miu Miu and New Balance’s (now sold-out) collaboration exploded onto the scene, and the appetite has only grown since. Dries Van Noten and COS were early adopters, and now the style is cropping up everywhere—from H&M, Massimo Dutti and Zara to the collections of Chloé, Jacquemus and Rick Owens, too.

Below, I’ve pulled together an edit of the best brown suede trainers to buy now. Read on to discover my picks.

Shop Brown Suede Trainers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

