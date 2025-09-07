It's True: Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing Outfits Featuring This Trending Trainer Colour Right Now

As much as I am reluctant to admit it, I think it’s safe to say summer has drawn to a close. While the weather is still quite muggy and not quite cold yet, it’s certainly no longer appropriate to be in a dress and sandals. Personally, I've stowed mine away for another year and am slowly making my wardrobe transition, and as much as I love summer, my favourite kind of wardrobe is an autumnal one.
There is just something about an autumn wardrobe that feels so much more considered, polished and put-together than a summer one. Layering pieces are an essential and light knits now line my wardrobe where linen fabrics once hung. My boots will slowly be making a reappearance, but for now, it feels a bit too soon, so I’m looking to other footwear styles instead.
Loafers, ballet flats and slingbacks are my current go-tos for this in-between weather—with the occasional sandal making an appearance on those rare, reliably dry days. But one footwear trend I jumped on the moment it emerged was the brown trainer. As a minimalist who leans heavily towards neutral tones over anything bold or bright, I couldn’t be happier to see this style having its moment, with plenty of stylish people on my Instagram also opting for trainers in this trending hue right now.
Don't just take my word for it, scroll on to see how five of the best-dressed people on my Instagram are wearing brown trainers right now. Prepared to be inspired!
5 Ways to Wear Brown Trainers in Autumn 2025:
1. Ecru Jeans + Leather Bomber Jacket + Brown Trainers
Style Notes: An ecru jean instantly gives an outfit a fresh, crisp feel. Pair with a leather bomber jacket and finish it off with a brown trainer and you’ve got yourself a failsafe, everyday formula that you’ll be reaching for time and time again.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
A bomber jacket is never goes out of fashion.
RAILS
Getty Wide Leg
I have a few pairs of jeans from Rails and they're some of my most worn.
Puma
Speedcat Og Trainers
These Puma trainers have such a retro feel to them.
SPORTY & RICH
Wellness Club Embroidered Adjustable Cotton Cap
Who knew a cap could be so chic.
2. Jogging Bottoms + Sand Jacket + Brown Trainers
Style Notes: In classic Monikh Dale style, she can even make jogging bottoms look effortlessly cool. Here, she pairs them with an oversized, slouchy jacket, which contrasts perfectly against the joggers, and then the brown trainers to finish off the outfit. Perfect for running errands or heading to a coffee date at the weekend.
Shop the Look:
The Row
Aurelius Jacket in Cotton and Cashmere
We are seriously inspired after seeing Monikh wearing this.
ÉTERNE
Wide-Leg Cotton-Jersey Sweatpants
A jogger doesn't have to just be worn in the house.
adidas Originals
Sl 72 Og Trainers
One of Adidas's most popular styles.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Rosanna Small Leather Top-Handle Bag
A Dragon Diffusion bag has been at the top of my wishlist for so long now.
3. Bermuda Shorts + Polo Top + Brown Trainers
Style Notes: Miu Miu is the master of preppy style, so it comes as no surprise that Marilyn has paired her brown Miu Miu x New Balance trainers with tailored bermuda shorts and an argyle printed polo shirt. It’s such a chic look and perfect for this in-between weather.
Shop the Look:
Miu Miu
Cashmere Knit Polo Shirt
This would be a style to love for years.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bilbao Pleated Lyocell and Linen-Blend Shorts
The Frankie Shop are a fashion editor's favourite for tailoring.
adidas Originals
Adidas Originals Samba Lt Trainers With Crochet Detailing in Brown
I'm trying to convince myself I don't need this pair.
Strathberry
Lana Midi Bucket Bag
Strathberry is one of my all-time favourite handbag brands.
4. Wide-Leg Jeans + Matching Bag + Brown Trainers
Style Notes: One way to tap into the brown trainer trend is to opt for a matching bag to complement the rich hue. Suede bags are everywhere right now, so simply add one of them to a casual wide-leg jean look and you’re good to go.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Denim Parka With Corduroy Collar
This would be a jacket to reach for to go with so many different outfits.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I have this exact pair and want them in every colour, I wear them so often.
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Rife Chocolate Brown Leather Sneakers
I love this deep chocolate shade.
New Look
Brown Faux Suede Shopper Tote Bag
I can't believe this is high street.
5. Tailored Trousers + Leather Jacket + Brown Trainres
Style Notes: Tailored trousers are part of my everyday uniform in autumn as they are so wearable and can so easily be dressed up or down. Adding a slouchy leather jacket and brown trainers makes them instantly more casual yet still cool.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Aviator Jacket
A leather jacket in autumn goes hand-in-hand.
ARKET
Relaxed Tailored Trousers
These are so sleek.
COS
Minimal Leather Trainers
These Cos trainers went viral and we can see why.
CELINE
Cat Eye S193 Sunglasses in Acetate
A cat-eye is such a classic shape, don't keep your sunnies just for summer.