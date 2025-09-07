It's True: Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing Outfits Featuring This Trending Trainer Colour Right Now

As much as I am reluctant to admit it, I think it’s safe to say summer has drawn to a close. While the weather is still quite muggy and not quite cold yet, it’s certainly no longer appropriate to be in a dress and sandals. Personally, I've stowed mine away for another year and am slowly making my wardrobe transition, and as much as I love summer, my favourite kind of wardrobe is an autumnal one.

There is just something about an autumn wardrobe that feels so much more considered, polished and put-together than a summer one. Layering pieces are an essential and light knits now line my wardrobe where linen fabrics once hung. My boots will slowly be making a reappearance, but for now, it feels a bit too soon, so I’m looking to other footwear styles instead.

Loafers, ballet flats and slingbacks are my current go-tos for this in-between weather—with the occasional sandal making an appearance on those rare, reliably dry days. But one footwear trend I jumped on the moment it emerged was the brown trainer. As a minimalist who leans heavily towards neutral tones over anything bold or bright, I couldn’t be happier to see this style having its moment, with plenty of stylish people on my Instagram also opting for trainers in this trending hue right now.

Don't just take my word for it, scroll on to see how five of the best-dressed people on my Instagram are wearing brown trainers right now. Prepared to be inspired!

5 Ways to Wear Brown Trainers in Autumn 2025:

1. Ecru Jeans + Leather Bomber Jacket + Brown Trainers

Rebecca in an outfit with brown trainers

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: An ecru jean instantly gives an outfit a fresh, crisp feel. Pair with a leather bomber jacket and finish it off with a brown trainer and you’ve got yourself a failsafe, everyday formula that you’ll be reaching for time and time again.

2. Jogging Bottoms + Sand Jacket + Brown Trainers

Monikh in an outfit with brown trainers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: In classic Monikh Dale style, she can even make jogging bottoms look effortlessly cool. Here, she pairs them with an oversized, slouchy jacket, which contrasts perfectly against the joggers, and then the brown trainers to finish off the outfit. Perfect for running errands or heading to a coffee date at the weekend.

3. Bermuda Shorts + Polo Top + Brown Trainers

Marilyn in an outfit with brown trainers

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Miu Miu is the master of preppy style, so it comes as no surprise that Marilyn has paired her brown Miu Miu x New Balance trainers with tailored bermuda shorts and an argyle printed polo shirt. It’s such a chic look and perfect for this in-between weather.

4. Wide-Leg Jeans + Matching Bag + Brown Trainers

Francesca in an outfit with brown trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: One way to tap into the brown trainer trend is to opt for a matching bag to complement the rich hue. Suede bags are everywhere right now, so simply add one of them to a casual wide-leg jean look and you’re good to go.

5. Tailored Trousers + Leather Jacket + Brown Trainres

Debora Rosa in an outfit with brown trainers

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: Tailored trousers are part of my everyday uniform in autumn as they are so wearable and can so easily be dressed up or down. Adding a slouchy leather jacket and brown trainers makes them instantly more casual yet still cool.

