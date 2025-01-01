While I usually gravitate toward sleek wool coats and leather styles, when it comes to insulation you really can't do better than a puffer jacket. Though they took a backseat in recent years—overshadowed by the quiet luxury trend that favoured scarf coats and tailored outerwear—the chunky puffer’s cosy charm never really went away, and now that winter is at its coldest, celebrities have been coming back to the cosy layer like they never stopped.

With its casual energy and unbeatable comfort, I’m convinced it’s time to reintroduce this winter essential into my daily wardrobe. So, I’ve turned to some of my favourite celebrity looks for guidance on how to make a puffer coat look chic right now. Read on to discover the celebrity puffer coat outfits that have inspired me this season.

5 CELEBRITY PUFFER COAT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER

1. GIGI HADID'S PUFFER JACKET + JEANS + UGGS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Stepping out in the ultimate winter look, model Gigi Hadid paired her short puffer jacket with bootleg jeans and a comfortable pair of short Uggs. Topping it off with a beany and a pair of sunglasses, Hadid's casual weekend look has affirmed that my wardrobe could really do with an ultra-cosy layer.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Calvin Klein Relaxed Down Puffer Jacket £260 £130 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

H&M Bootcut Jeans £25 SHOP NOW Style with a puffer jacket or weave in a feminine flair by pairing with a lacy blouse.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut £145 SHOP NOW These cosy boots will become your most-reach-for pair.

2. KATIE HOLMES' PUFFER COAT + BLACK TROUSERS + LOAFERS

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: When in doubt, an all-black ensemble will make any outfit look chic, and Katie Holmes' black puffer jacket and trouser outfit affirms that this remains the case. Adding some structure to her all-black look, Holmes paired her outfit with neat leather loafers and opted for an elegant leather tote for practicality points.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Ienki Ienki Keptar Down Ski Jacket £1524 SHOP NOW Shop the exact style Holmes keeps coming back to.

COS Wide-Leg Trousers £115 SHOP NOW These come up slightly large so consider sizing down.

Gucci Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer £810 SHOP NOW These classic loafers will never go out of style.

3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS' PUFFER JACKET + MINI SKIRT + HEELS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: There's no reason not to introduce a luxurious puffer jacket into your evening wardrobe, you just need to find a style that feels a little more refined. Wearing an elegant leather puffer jacket from Saint Laurent, Tracee Ellis Ross added a cool and comfortable energy to her pencil skirt outfit—inspiring me to rethink my puffer coat styling in the process.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Saint Laurent Cassandre Puffer Jacket in Lambskin £6175 SHOP NOW This elegant puffer jacket is a favourite within celebrity circles.

Sézane Eloane Skirt £135 SHOP NOW This also comes in seven other shades.

Ralph Lauren Leather Pump £139 SHOP NOW Style with tights and pencil skirt or pair with straight leg jeans.

4. CHARLI XCX'S PUFFER COAT + BAGGY JEANS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For those ultra-chilly winter afternoons, there's no combination I'd rather reach for than a puffer coat, jeans, and knee-high boots. Insulating from every angle, this fool-proof combination will be coming out of my wardrobe on repeat from December until March.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Mango Pocket Quilted Jacket £99 £70 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

COS Volume Wide-Leg Jeans £95 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots or pair with pretty mary janes.

River Island Black Heeled High Leg Boots £66 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

5. CHLOE SEVIGNY

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: Adding some structure to the voluminous silhouette, Chloë Sevigny's draw-string puffer coat is an elegant alternative to the oversized styles dominating the market. Pairing hers with sandy jeans and a simple striped top her cosy ensemble felt elevated, elegant and an easy option for day-to-day.

SHOP THE LOOK:

H&M Oversized Drawstring-Waist Puffer Jacket £40 SHOP NOW The draw-string detailing adds structure to the oversized coat.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Striped Top £65 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.