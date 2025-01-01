I Didn't Thing Puffer Coats Could Look Polished—These 5 Celebrity Outfits Proved Me Wrong

While I usually gravitate toward sleek wool coats and leather styles, when it comes to insulation you really can't do better than a puffer jacket. Though they took a backseat in recent years—overshadowed by the quiet luxury trend that favoured scarf coats and tailored outerwear—the chunky puffer’s cosy charm never really went away, and now that winter is at its coldest, celebrities have been coming back to the cosy layer like they never stopped.

With its casual energy and unbeatable comfort, I’m convinced it’s time to reintroduce this winter essential into my daily wardrobe. So, I’ve turned to some of my favourite celebrity looks for guidance on how to make a puffer coat look chic right now. Read on to discover the celebrity puffer coat outfits that have inspired me this season.

5 CELEBRITY PUFFER COAT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER

1. GIGI HADID'S PUFFER JACKET + JEANS + UGGS

Gigi Hadid wears a puffer jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Stepping out in the ultimate winter look, model Gigi Hadid paired her short puffer jacket with bootleg jeans and a comfortable pair of short Uggs. Topping it off with a beany and a pair of sunglasses, Hadid's casual weekend look has affirmed that my wardrobe could really do with an ultra-cosy layer.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Calvin Klein, Relaxed Down Puffer Jacket
Calvin Klein
Relaxed Down Puffer Jacket

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Bootcut Jeans
H&M
Bootcut Jeans

Style with a puffer jacket or weave in a feminine flair by pairing with a lacy blouse.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut
UGG
Classic Ultra Mini Boots in Chestnut

These cosy boots will become your most-reach-for pair.

2. KATIE HOLMES' PUFFER COAT + BLACK TROUSERS + LOAFERS

Katie Holmes wears a puffer jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: When in doubt, an all-black ensemble will make any outfit look chic, and Katie Holmes' black puffer jacket and trouser outfit affirms that this remains the case. Adding some structure to her all-black look, Holmes paired her outfit with neat leather loafers and opted for an elegant leather tote for practicality points.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Keptar Down Ski Jacket
Ienki Ienki
Keptar Down Ski Jacket

Shop the exact style Holmes keeps coming back to.

cos,

COS
Wide-Leg Trousers

These come up slightly large so consider sizing down.

Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer
Gucci
Women's Horsebit 1953 Loafer

These classic loafers will never go out of style.

3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS' PUFFER JACKET + MINI SKIRT + HEELS

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a puffer jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: There's no reason not to introduce a luxurious puffer jacket into your evening wardrobe, you just need to find a style that feels a little more refined. Wearing an elegant leather puffer jacket from Saint Laurent, Tracee Ellis Ross added a cool and comfortable energy to her pencil skirt outfit—inspiring me to rethink my puffer coat styling in the process.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Women's Cassandre Puffer Jacket in Lambskin in Black
Saint Laurent
Cassandre Puffer Jacket in Lambskin

This elegant puffer jacket is a favourite within celebrity circles.

Eloane Skirt - Camel - Recycled Polyester - Sézane
Sézane
Eloane Skirt

This also comes in seven other shades.

Lanette Leather Pump
Ralph Lauren
Leather Pump

Style with tights and pencil skirt or pair with straight leg jeans.

4. CHARLI XCX'S PUFFER COAT + BAGGY JEANS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:

celebrity puffer coat outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: For those ultra-chilly winter afternoons, there's no combination I'd rather reach for than a puffer coat, jeans, and knee-high boots. Insulating from every angle, this fool-proof combination will be coming out of my wardrobe on repeat from December until March.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Pocket Quilted Jacket - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pocket Quilted Jacket

Bundle up in style.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with knee-high boots or pair with pretty mary janes.

Black Heeled High Leg Boots
River Island
Black Heeled High Leg Boots

These also come in five other shades.

5. CHLOE SEVIGNY

Chloe Sevigny wears a puffer jacket

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: Adding some structure to the voluminous silhouette, Chloë Sevigny's draw-string puffer coat is an elegant alternative to the oversized styles dominating the market. Pairing hers with sandy jeans and a simple striped top her cosy ensemble felt elevated, elegant and an easy option for day-to-day.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Oversized Drawstring-Waist Puffer Jacket
H&M
Oversized Drawstring-Waist Puffer Jacket

The draw-string detailing adds structure to the oversized coat.

Pure Cotton Striped Top
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Striped Top

This also comes in two other shades.

Poplar Mid Relaxed Jeans
Arket
Poplar Mid Relaxed Jeans

This light beige shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

