I Didn't Thing Puffer Coats Could Look Polished—These 5 Celebrity Outfits Proved Me Wrong
While I usually gravitate toward sleek wool coats and leather styles, when it comes to insulation you really can't do better than a puffer jacket. Though they took a backseat in recent years—overshadowed by the quiet luxury trend that favoured scarf coats and tailored outerwear—the chunky puffer’s cosy charm never really went away, and now that winter is at its coldest, celebrities have been coming back to the cosy layer like they never stopped.
With its casual energy and unbeatable comfort, I’m convinced it’s time to reintroduce this winter essential into my daily wardrobe. So, I’ve turned to some of my favourite celebrity looks for guidance on how to make a puffer coat look chic right now. Read on to discover the celebrity puffer coat outfits that have inspired me this season.
5 CELEBRITY PUFFER COAT OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER
1. GIGI HADID'S PUFFER JACKET + JEANS + UGGS
Style Notes: Stepping out in the ultimate winter look, model Gigi Hadid paired her short puffer jacket with bootleg jeans and a comfortable pair of short Uggs. Topping it off with a beany and a pair of sunglasses, Hadid's casual weekend look has affirmed that my wardrobe could really do with an ultra-cosy layer.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Style with a puffer jacket or weave in a feminine flair by pairing with a lacy blouse.
2. KATIE HOLMES' PUFFER COAT + BLACK TROUSERS + LOAFERS
Style Notes: When in doubt, an all-black ensemble will make any outfit look chic, and Katie Holmes' black puffer jacket and trouser outfit affirms that this remains the case. Adding some structure to her all-black look, Holmes paired her outfit with neat leather loafers and opted for an elegant leather tote for practicality points.
SHOP THE LOOK:
3. TRACEE ELLIS ROSS' PUFFER JACKET + MINI SKIRT + HEELS
Style Notes: There's no reason not to introduce a luxurious puffer jacket into your evening wardrobe, you just need to find a style that feels a little more refined. Wearing an elegant leather puffer jacket from Saint Laurent, Tracee Ellis Ross added a cool and comfortable energy to her pencil skirt outfit—inspiring me to rethink my puffer coat styling in the process.
SHOP THE LOOK:
This elegant puffer jacket is a favourite within celebrity circles.
4. CHARLI XCX'S PUFFER COAT + BAGGY JEANS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS:
Style Notes: For those ultra-chilly winter afternoons, there's no combination I'd rather reach for than a puffer coat, jeans, and knee-high boots. Insulating from every angle, this fool-proof combination will be coming out of my wardrobe on repeat from December until March.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. CHLOE SEVIGNY
Style Notes: Adding some structure to the voluminous silhouette, Chloë Sevigny's draw-string puffer coat is an elegant alternative to the oversized styles dominating the market. Pairing hers with sandy jeans and a simple striped top her cosy ensemble felt elevated, elegant and an easy option for day-to-day.
SHOP THE LOOK:
The draw-string detailing adds structure to the oversized coat.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
