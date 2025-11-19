I Know Peep-Toes Are Trending, But Kate and Gwyneth Are Right—This Classic Heel Is Always Chicest

If you’re looking to refresh your footwear rotation with a new-season buy, might I make a suggestion? While peep-toes are trending and rich chocolate-brown styles have been doing the rounds, my allegiance lies firmly with a classic shoe style that both Catherine, Princess of Wales and Gwyneth Paltrow have given their nod of approval to just this week.
Steering well clear of any flash-in-the-pan trends, the pair stepped out in black pointed-toe heels, completing what might be two of the chicest outfits I’ve seen this season.
In London, Kate styled her slate-grey suit with characteristic poise. Her black pointed-toe pumps balanced the long, leg-skimming trousers and reinforced the sleek, tailored energy of the ensemble. The heels added refinement without competing with the sharp lines of her suit.
Meanwhile in L.A., Gwyneth stepped out in the very same shoe trend to a screening last night. Forgoing tailoring, she opted for a minimalist black dress with slit detailing and a delicate halterneck neckline. Cinched with a slim black leather belt and elevated with pointed-toe heels, her look felt easy and elegant.
Whether you’re styling dresses or tailoring this party season, I can confidently say this shoe trend will elevate both. Read on to discover my edit of the best black pointed-toe heels to buy now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.