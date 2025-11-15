After a few months of whipping around town in nothing but a boxy blazer, cropped suede bomber or decadent funnel-neck jacket, the plummeting temperature has truly made it impossible to wear anything other than a chic winter coat. This isn’t a moment for lamenting, however.
Considerably more durable and boxier than other outerwear styles, winter coats shine in unforgivable conditions like biting winds, pithy rain and dark skies. Given their utilitarian origins, winter coats are a stylish protective layer that not only makes it possible for you to get around in harsh climates but also ensures you appear polished and put-together doing it.
It’s true, there’s no piece as versatile and hard-working as a winter coat. The longline shape makes it possible for you to cover what’s hidden underneath, say you’re briefly nipping to the high road to run a few errands in knitted loungewear trousers and a pair of trainers, or make an entire outfit out of it. My personal inclination is to combine both—choose a style that can stand alone while commuting, before opening it to reveal something more considered and slinky once I arrive at my destination.
Because of how the silhouette truly swallows the figure, it’s crucial to consider all factors, especially colour. Oftentimes, I’ve gravitated to the cut and shape of a specific style only to be deterred by the hue. In some cases, I’ve become besotted with sweeter pastel shades only to realise I’ll be limited by what I can wear below. Or, I’ve lusted over darker luxe tones before being dissuaded by the way they envelop my entire body.
In saying that, one of the benefits of investing in a winter coat is that it’s less impacted by the trend cycle compared to other garments, so you can feel confident knowing that the style you purchase won’t seem dated or passé by the time the next season rolls around. Still, there are some colours that are naturally more popular than others and will make you look a cut above the rest. Light sands are giving way to sumptuous creams, butter yellows are usurped by glossy camel shades, and red tones, like the ones seen on Miu Miu’s autumn/winter 2025 runway, have softened into rich aubergines.
These are tones that maximise on wardrobe mileage as they’re neutral enough to work with a whole host of other prints and patterns. Better still, these trending winter coat colours have earned the approval of both the designer set and their high-street counterparts, meaning there are countless new-season styles to choose from across a wide price range. With that being said, see and shop Who What Wear’s ultimate guide to the 7 winter coat colours trending in 2025 below.
The 7 Key Winter Coat Colour Trends of 2025
1. Aubergine
Style Notes: For those who have monitored the rise of burgundy over the past few years, it should come as no surprise that the shade's cool-toned counterpart has finally stolen the spotlight. Indeed, aubergine, winter’s answer to warm merlots, chianti and oxbloods, has emerged as one of the season’s leading colour trends. With a blue undertone, the purple shade has become the antithesis of fiery reds and delicate pinks that emerge amid balmier moments, while still complementing everything from stark black trousers to creamy satin pants.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
With a gradually slanted collar and belted waistline, this runway-ready coat strikes the perfect balance between cosy and chic.
REISS
Rene Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
The plum tone is not only delicious, but features a satiating funnel-neck accent that can shield from all elements.
MANGO
Manteco Wool Coat With Belt
With fastenings that reach far up to the jawline and off-centre buttoning, this high-street style has an editorial slant that's so appealing.
MAX MARA
Albata Belted Alpaca and Wool-Blend Coat
An investment style that you'll truly wear year after year.
2. Dark Grey
Style Notes: For moments where midnight blacks can feel too matronly and heather greys are too sprightly, dark grey solves to fill that gap. In-between by nature, this is a hue that can be dressed up or down with abandon, working with everything from black satin mini skirts and strappy ballet flats to languid jeans and cashmere V-necks.
Shop the Trend:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
With The Frankie Shop's trademark double-breasted finish and boxy shape, this is designed to live in.
London-based brand Tove is known for its contemporary approach to womenswear imbued with a Scandi sensibility. For instance, the quintessentially British storm flat is offset by the loose tailoring and soft cashmere.
YVES SALOMON
Double-Breasted Shearling Coat
With a luxe leather lining and knee-skimming length, this coat is made to be worn with your most opulent pieces.
3. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: It goes without saying, but chocolate browns are once again on fashion’s agenda this season, making it a crucial winter coat colour trend in 2025. This mocha tone really does lend itself best to more sumptuous materials, meaning that you’ll typically find most faux fur, suede, leather and wool styles rendered in this delectable shade.
Shop the Trend:
NOUR HAMMOUR
Birthday Reversible Shearling Coat
Whilst the price tag is considerably eye-watering, take some solace in knowing the style is reversible with a full suede interior. (Or exterior, however you choose to frame it.)
MANGO
Wool Coat With Fur Collar
Double down on the scrumptious hue with a deep espresso body and lighter chestnut trim.
It doesn't take much convincing that this calf-skimming style is truly elegant, but be further swayed by the fact that Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner are fans of this brand.
4. Camel
Style Notes: Whilst camel coats once exclusively referred to the material used in the construction of this garment, the shade has since become so popular that the title mononymously refers to the colour of a piece. Because of this, it’s considered a classic in the canon of coat colours. This season, the shade has gotten a slightly glossy makeover, courtesy of the extravagantly textured styles from Toteme, Max Mara and COS.
Shop the Trend:
TOTEME
Shearling Coat
If money were no object, this is the style I'd be shopping.
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
Subverting the classic trench coat shape with a singular asymmetrical button fixture.
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Jacket
It wouldn't be a trending coat edit without mention of Toteme's beloved scarf coat, now would it?
Max Mara
Manuela Camel Hair Coat
The inimitable original.
5. Navy Blue
Style Notes: Eschewing its military origins, navy blue coats have become one of the most lusted-after coat shades this season. Conveying an air of elegance without being as tough and structured as black, navy blue is a shade that always reminds me of French girl ease and elegance, hence its appearance at Chemena Kamali’s autumn/winter 2025 runway for Chloé.
As seen on Prada's autumn/winter 2025 runway, faux fur trims are back, and this style from Rohé exhibits it perfectly.
6. Khaki
Style Notes: Another colour trend that owes its provenance to army regalia, khaki trench coats are as quintessentially wintery as an early evening sunset and pub roast. For the past few seasons, khaki has quietly been staging a comeback after being abandoned for alternative neutral tones. Blame this on an oversaturation of the cargo trend or the fact that khaki was so prolific in the early 2000s, but to wear khaki in this day and age is to eschew these tropes altogether. Entering an age of prim tailoring and slouchy elegance, this trend is certainly one to watch.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Oversized Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
The contrast between the tender coat and rigid knee-high boots is such an apt juxtaposition for this time of year.