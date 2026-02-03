In Paris, Chic Women Know Not to Make This Mistake When Dressing for a Night Out

Parisians are adept at dressing for a lot of things, from the ballet to a casual Sunday flea market, but never does their styling prowess show itself more than on a night out. In New York or Los Angeles, you never really know what sorts of outfits you'll find if you walk into a bar on a Saturday evening. Trends come and go, but dressing up is almost always the precursor to staying out late, with heels, short skirts, and going-out tops usually involved in some way, shape, or form. That's not the case in Paris, though. There, chic women know not to go above and beyond for a long dinner or the continued festivities afterward. Instead, they keep it simple, always displaying an air of effortlessness and confidence no matter where their evening takes them.
Though she's not a local per se, Margot Robbie—who is in Paris for the city's premiere of Wuthering Heights, the new adaptation she stars in alongside Jacob Elordi—dressed like one during a night out with friends, and not just because she was decked out in Chanel and Hermès. The Australian actress was photographed leaving a restaurant in the city, wearing a black quarter-zip pullover and light-wash, cuffed jeans, both of which debuted at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in New York City in December. With the combo, she wore almond-toe black ankle boots and carried a large black Birkin. The outfit wasn't flashy or awe-inspiring, which is what made it so perfectly at home on the streets of Paris. There, going out isn't a formal affair; it's just another opportunity to show off the understated elegance of every well-dressed city dweller.
To recreate the look on your next night out, you can likely source everything from your own wardrobe. Light-wash jeans with a relaxed fit will be the base—bonus points if you have room at the hem to cuff them—and any black sweater or sweatshirt will work to pair with. If you want to get really exact, there's a Quince fleece below that'll be effective while you wait for Chanel's version to come out in a few months. From there, add a pair of black ankle boots and a matching leather tote. Voila! You've assembled the perfect going-out look that's French-girl approved.
Below, find everything you need to copy Robbie's outfit and see how real French girls wear this night-out formula.
