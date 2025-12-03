Kate Middleton Just Snubbed This Fashion Rule in the Colour Combo I've Always Found Chic

I’m with Catherine, Princess of Wales—some styling rules are simply made to be broken, and the outdated commandment that black and navy should never be worn together is certainly one of them. Today, Kate proved no such rule should exist, stepping out in a long-line coat in a sumptuous shade of royal blue that she carefully layered over a dark black dress.
Keeping to this sophisticated palette, she paired the coat with a tonal blue fascinator and slipped into supple navy suede boots. However, it was her subtle rule-breaking additions that elevated the outfit further, as carefully placed touches of black were woven into her outfit, via her elegant dress and gloves. In one move, Kate demonstrated how this deep, moody mix can bring depth and dimension to a winter ensemble.
While traditional fashion “rule books” have long deemed the pairing too heavy, I’ve always believed these equally rich tones create a kind of understated decadence—sophisticated and sleek, but never fussy. And although Kate opted for restrained pops of black, the combination is equally impactful when the two shades share the spotlight more evenly.
Inspired by the underrated colour pairing, read on to discover and shop the chicest black and navy items on the market right now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.