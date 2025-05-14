This Skirt Trend Made Miley Cyrus's White Tank Top Look Legendary

Miley Cyrus delivered a masterclass in understated cool, stepping out in NYC last week wearing an Alexander McQueen distressed leather jacket and matching skirt paired with a simple white tank top and killer stiletto boots. This unexpected look showcases a confident simplicity elevated by the impeccable tailoring and luxurious feel of the McQueen set. The coordinated leather look feels sophisticated rather than rebellious, while the humble white tank acts as the perfect grounding element, creating an effortless vibe.

What makes this outfit particularly noteworthy is its subtle nod to "stealth wealth." The McQueen quality and design are evident, yet the absence of overt logos speaks to a more discreet sense of style. Miley's choice demonstrates that a powerful statement doesn't require head-to-toe trends, but rather a thoughtful combination of high-quality basics and a touch of unexpected luxury. Keep scrolling to shop Miley's exact McQueen look below, plus more affordable but still super stylish options that strike the same note.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Miley Cyrus: McQueen jacket, tank top, skirt, and boots; Alaia sunglasses

Shop Miley Cyrus's Exact Outfit

McQueen Distressed Leather Biker Jacket $5900 SHOP NOW

McQueen Logo-Plaque Tank Top $229 SHOP NOW

McQueen Belted Leather Mini Skirt $3450 SHOP NOW

McQueen Knee High Boot $1990 SHOP NOW

Alaia Aa0074 Sunglasses $383 $287 SHOP NOW

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create the Look

Zara 100% Leather Jacket ZW Collection $299 SHOP NOW Zara's patent leather burgundy take on the leather set is undeniably fashion forward.

Zara 100% Leather Short Skirt ZW Collection $159 SHOP NOW Wear the skirt with or without the matching jacket.

Zara Sleeveless Knit Top 50th Anniversary $30 SHOP NOW A wardrobe staple for every style.

Zara Kitten Heel Knee High Boots $70 SHOP NOW It's hard to see, but these chic kitten heels are the same burgundy color as the matching set.