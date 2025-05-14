This Skirt Trend Made Miley Cyrus's White Tank Top Look Legendary

Miley Cyrus delivered a masterclass in understated cool, stepping out in NYC last week wearing an Alexander McQueen distressed leather jacket and matching skirt paired with a simple white tank top and killer stiletto boots. This unexpected look showcases a confident simplicity elevated by the impeccable tailoring and luxurious feel of the McQueen set. The coordinated leather look feels sophisticated rather than rebellious, while the humble white tank acts as the perfect grounding element, creating an effortless vibe.

What makes this outfit particularly noteworthy is its subtle nod to "stealth wealth." The McQueen quality and design are evident, yet the absence of overt logos speaks to a more discreet sense of style. Miley's choice demonstrates that a powerful statement doesn't require head-to-toe trends, but rather a thoughtful combination of high-quality basics and a touch of unexpected luxury. Keep scrolling to shop Miley's exact McQueen look below, plus more affordable but still super stylish options that strike the same note.

Miley Cyrus wears a black leather jacket and black leather shorts with a white tank and knee-high black leather boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Miley Cyrus: McQueen jacket, tank top, skirt, and boots; Alaia sunglasses

Shop Miley Cyrus's Exact Outfit

Distressed Leather Biker Jacket
McQueen
Distressed Leather Biker Jacket

Logo-Plaque Tank Top | 38
McQueen
Logo-Plaque Tank Top

Belted Leather Mini Skirt
McQueen
Belted Leather Mini Skirt

Knee High Boot
McQueen
Knee High Boot

Aa0074 Sunglasses
Alaia
Aa0074 Sunglasses

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create the Look

100% Leather Jacket Zw Collection
Zara
100% Leather Jacket ZW Collection

Zara's patent leather burgundy take on the leather set is undeniably fashion forward.

100% Leather Short Skirt Zw Collection
Zara
100% Leather Short Skirt ZW Collection

Wear the skirt with or without the matching jacket.

Sleeveless Knit Top 50th Anniversary
Zara
Sleeveless Knit Top 50th Anniversary

A wardrobe staple for every style.

Kitten Heel Knee High Boots
Zara
Kitten Heel Knee High Boots

It's hard to see, but these chic kitten heels are the same burgundy color as the matching set.

Rectangular Sunglasses
Zara
Rectangular Sunglasses

Check out with a head-to-toe look, including the shades.

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

