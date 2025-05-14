This Skirt Trend Made Miley Cyrus's White Tank Top Look Legendary
Miley Cyrus delivered a masterclass in understated cool, stepping out in NYC last week wearing an Alexander McQueen distressed leather jacket and matching skirt paired with a simple white tank top and killer stiletto boots. This unexpected look showcases a confident simplicity elevated by the impeccable tailoring and luxurious feel of the McQueen set. The coordinated leather look feels sophisticated rather than rebellious, while the humble white tank acts as the perfect grounding element, creating an effortless vibe.
What makes this outfit particularly noteworthy is its subtle nod to "stealth wealth." The McQueen quality and design are evident, yet the absence of overt logos speaks to a more discreet sense of style. Miley's choice demonstrates that a powerful statement doesn't require head-to-toe trends, but rather a thoughtful combination of high-quality basics and a touch of unexpected luxury. Keep scrolling to shop Miley's exact McQueen look below, plus more affordable but still super stylish options that strike the same note.
On Miley Cyrus: McQueen jacket, tank top, skirt, and boots; Alaia sunglasses
Shop Miley Cyrus's Exact Outfit
Shop Similar Pieces to Re-Create the Look
Zara's patent leather burgundy take on the leather set is undeniably fashion forward.
It's hard to see, but these chic kitten heels are the same burgundy color as the matching set.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.
-
This Is What Downtown NYC Fashion People Are Wearing With White Tank Tops in 2025
Take a cue from Emily Ratajkowski.
-
This Stylish New Yorker Has Has Impeccable Taste—35 Chic Spring Picks That Have Her Attention
The dresses alone are gems.
-
Suddenly, Everyone in Fashion Is Wearing This Never-Fail Jacket Trend
We tried the best three on.
-
This Very Specific White Tank Top Is All You Need to Be On-Trend This Summer
The neckline to champion this season.
-
I'm a Fashion Editor Who Loves Effortless Vacation Essentials—25 Gap Finds That Caught My Eye
Many are even on major sale.
-
The Specific Jacket Trend Gigi Hadid and Chloë Sevigny Are Both Wearing RN
Off duty and on-point.
-
Moto Jackets Aren't "Out" Per Se, But I'm Wearing This Far More Elegant Trend Instead
With jeans, trousers, and skirts.
-
For the Foreseeable Future, I'm Swapping T-Shirts for This Affordable Elevated Basic
Time to free the arms.