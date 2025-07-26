Separately, They’re Basic, But Together, This Jeans-and-Trainer Combination Is Peak Fashion Girl

It's not always easy to make jeans and trainers feel chic, but Venessa Kirby just found a foolproof way. Discover her timeless denim styling below.

Vanessa Kirby styled barrel leg jeans with Converse high-top trainers and a leather bomber jacket.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I might spend my days reporting on the most significant trends of the moment, but when it comes to my own capsule wardrobe, I prefer to keep things basic. Far from boring (in my opinion), the staples I've curated are truly versatile and act as a blank canvas, giving me plenty of styling potential each morning, never steering me in just one direction.

What I appreciate most is the way these staples really come to life when worn together. The subtle details stand out more and the overall look feels considered. These are the outfits I admire most on others, too. Take Vanessa Kirby’s recent jeans-and-trainers combo—nothing groundbreaking on paper, but the way she put it together really sang.

Spotted in New York, the actor paired a glossy leather bomber jacket with sculptural barrel-leg jeans and classic black high-top Converse trainers. On their own, each of these items leans understated but, styled together, they perfect off-duty chic. The look taps into two key trends—barrel-leg jeans and retro trainers—lending the outfit an energy that feels both current and timeless.

Vanessa Kirby styled barrel leg jeans with Converse high-top trainers and a leather bomber jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barrel-leg jeans, in particular, continue their rise as one of the season's most popular denim trends. Their structured silhouette brings a certain freshness that helps breaks up the predictability of straight or skinny styles. Add to that Kirby’s high-top Converse—a style I've seen a lot of fashion people wearing again lately—and you’ve got a grounded, wearable look with plenty of personality.

So yes, her jeans and trainers may be "basics," but that’s precisely what makes the outfit so successful. Read on to shop barrel leg jeans and Converse trainers below.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

