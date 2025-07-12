Get With the Program: The 6 Summer Denim Trends We're All Wearing Instead of Baggy Jeans

summer 2025 denim trends
(Image credit: @deborabrosa; @endlesslyloveclub; @sabinasocol; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst; @anoukyve)
Jump to category:
By
published
in Features

The tides are turning once again. Baggy denim certainly had a good run but after keeping our eyes peeled on what's just around the corner, it's becoming clearer and clearer that the ultra-relaxed fits we once considered the default jean style are just simply no longer the top priority anymore for fashion people. Instead, summer 2025 is bringing a fresh batch of jeans, jean shorts, and jean skirts that are moving our denim collections forward.

Ready to get with the program? Consider this your download on the biggest denim trends of the season that all the chicest people are already wearing. The styles on deck range from classic and timeless like the dark rinses that are sticking around for the summer to formerly-outdated silhouettes that are suddenly hotter than ever (looking at you, cropped flares). The moral of the story? Things are taking a turn for the polished and elevated with denim these days. Whether you're one of the more experimental trendsetters among us or a classic style loyalist, discover all the key denim themes to know now.

Bermudas

summer 2025 denim trends

(Image credit: @deborabrosa; @nnennaechem; @meganadelaide)

Bermuda shorts may not be the newest trend, but they're definitely heating up even more this summer. I won't lie, most fashion people are putting denim shorts on the back burner these days, but if they are wearing a pair, 99% of the time, it's going to be a long, knee-grazing length. For an added dose of polish, pair them with ballet flats or kitten heels like many in my feed are doing.

We the Free Montana Shorts
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts

Ayla Distressed High Waist Cutoff Denim Bermuda Shorts
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Distressed High Waist Cutoff Denim Bermuda Shorts

Pleated Denim Shorts
H&M
Pleated Denim Shorts

Longline Denim Shorts
COS
Longline Denim Shorts

Crop Flares 2.0

summer 2025 denim trends

(Image credit: @bellahadid; @sabinasocol)

If you've ever wanted proof that baggy jeans are on their decline, look no further than Bella Hadid. The supermodel stepped out in Cannes wearing an all-white look that featured none other than a pair of cropped flare jeans, a denim trend that's suddenly risen from the dead. Considering kick-flare trousers have been on the rise in 2025, it only makes sense the silhouette would cross over into our denim collections, too. From Bella in Cannes to French girls in Paris, the move is to style them with slingback pumps.

Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Crop Flare Jeans

Kick Out Crop Jeans
Madewell
Kick Out Crop Jeans

Soft-Tech Good Standard Kick Flare Jeans
Good American
Soft-Tech Good Standard Kick Flare Jeans

Flared Cropped High Waist Trf Jeans
ZARA
Flared Cropped High Waist Trf Jeans

Drawstring Denim

summer 2025 denim trends

(Image credit: @smythsisters; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Gabriela Hearst; @stillherenewyork)

I don't know about you, but if I'm wearing a pair of jeans in the summer, they better be easy, effortless, and unfussy. That's exactly the mood with this season's rise in drawstring jeans, a small detail that's defining the freshest pairs of the moment. When drawstring pants feel too casual but trousers feel too formal, these draw cord pairs are the perfect middle ground for a low-key cool vibe.

Citizens of Humanity Brynn Drawstring Trousers
Citizens of Humanity
Brynn Drawstring Trousers

Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean With Tie
J.Crew
Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean With Tie

Joe's Jeans the Ryan Draw Cord Jeans
Joe's Jeans
Ryan Draw Cord Jeans

Flowy Drawstring Denim Pants
ZARA
Flowy Drawstring Denim Pants

Madewell Tencel Drawstring Jeans
Madewell
Tencel Drawstring Jeans

Loose White Jeans

summer 2025 denim trends

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer; @endlesslyloveclub; @anoukyve)

There are certain things that signal summer's unquestionable arrival—rising humidity, open-toed shoes, and the revival of white denim. White jeans are about as timeless as they come, but this summer, they're getting a reboot in the form of baggier, more relaxed fits that make the classic cream washes feel very 2025. It's all about these roomier fits that are reminiscent of trouser shapes, and fashion people are into styling them in all-white outfits punctuated by black accessories.

Stella Drawstring Wide Leg Jeans
AG
Stella Drawstring Wide Leg Jeans

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Dark Rinses

summer 2025 denim trends

(Image credit: @aimeesong; @cocoschiffer; @sabinasocol)

Usually dark rinses are reserved for the fall and winter, but with 2025's polished and elegant mood growing stronger by the day, we're seeing even more of these deep indigo shades rearing their heads this time of year. The dark rinse jeans of the moment are doubling down on the polished feel in clean-looking shapes like straight leg and trouser-inspired fits.

501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans

Classic Cut Full Length Straight Leg Jeans
Toteme
Classic Cut Full Length Straight Leg Jeans

Marsha Patch Pocket Kick Flare Jeans
Cinq à Sept
Marsha Patch Pocket Kick Flare Jeans

Trf Pleated Denim Pants
ZARA
Trf Pleated Denim Pants

Mini Skirts

summer 2025 denim trends

(Image credit: @morganstewart; @endlesslyloveclub; @bellahadid)

The theme with the denim trends of the moment? What's old is new again. Denim maxis may have dominated over the last few years, but summer '25 is bringing back the denim mini with a slew of looks that are reminiscent of the skirt's early '00s reign.

Cargo Skirt
RENGGLI
Cargo Skirt

Denim Mini Skirt
J.Crew
Denim Mini Skirt

Hazel Denim Miniskirt
Reformation
Hazel Denim Miniskirt

Trf Denim Skort
ZARA
Trf Denim Skort

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸