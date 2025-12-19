I Thrifted an $8 Sears Outfit for an Hermès Holiday Party—Here's How I Styled It

Have you ever landed on a TikTok so good you're shocked it hasn't already gone viral? Yeah, that's what I felt like when I stumbled upon a new outfit video by Canada-based influencer Bridget Brown. What made it stand out to me? At first glance, it was just an incredibly chic look, but when I learned that Brown was wearing a vintage Sears matching set that she thrifted for a mere eight dollars, I knew I had to give this outfit the attention it deserves.
Plus, there's another piece of the puzzle that tickled me pink. Brown didn't wear the thrifted pieces to just any old holiday party; she donned it at a fancy soiree hosted by Hermès. How's that for a high-low mix? There can be a lot of pressure to keep up with the Joneses of the fashion world, but the next time you're tempted to shell out big bucks for designer pieces, consider heading to your local thrift store or vintage shop instead. Who knows, maybe the next great Sears outfit is sitting there waiting for you. Scroll down to see exactly how she made the vintage top and matching skirt look elegant for a party at Hermès.
How Bridget Brown Styled a Thrifted Sears Outfit
Brown added sparkly earrings, white wedges, and a gray clutch.
A dash of lipstick will instantly elevate any look.
