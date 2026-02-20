Although it's been so cold IRL, spring has come early at J.Crew and Madewell! I'm personally really stoked about the idea of warmer weather and beautiful blooming florals, so I've been thinking about how to add impactful additions to my Spring clothing options. Upon digging through J.Crew and Madewell's latest arrivals, I found so many spring basics, lightweight knits, fun pant options, and more. Don't worry, because I took the work out of shopping for these new items by highlighting the best of the bunch.
If you've been looking to refresh your favorite looks for the upcoming season, then you've come to the right place. There are so many amazing finds, but a few really stand out. You can't miss the J.Crew Cosmo pants and light sweater options. For Madewell, the Pull-On Bootcut Track Pant and Denim crop field jacket are incredibly tempting. Keep scrolling to uncover all the best new spring arrivals from J.Crew and Madewell.
Best J.Crew Spring New Arrivals
J.Crew
Collection Cropped Grommet Lady Jacket in Suede
J.Crew
Cosmo Pant in Gramercy Linen Blend
Switch up your pants rotation with these sleek pants.
J.Crew
Sophie Grommet Ballet Flats in Italian Leather
Plain black flats are nice but these are better.
Love the barre-leg silhouette.
J.Crew
Berkeley Small Shoulder Bag in Studded Leather and Suede
J.Crew
Cashmere High V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cotton V-Neck Pullover Sweater
J.Crew
Jules Classic-Fit Shirt in Garment Dye
Love this button down for an addition to your button down collection.
J.Crew
Pull-On Midi Skirt in Cotton Poplin
Bootcut jeans have been trending.
J.Crew
Puff-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Love the cinched look paired with the peplum.
J.Crew
Collection Fairfax Embellished Mini Skirt in Memory Satin
J.Crew
Made-In-Italy T-Strap Heels in Leather
I'm always down for a vintage-y vibe.
J.Crew
2025 Rollneck™ Cable-Knit Sweater
There's something so pleasing about a cable-knit.
J.Crew
Collarless Denim Trucker Jacket
The collarless look is quite chic. Pair with your favorite button-down for a cool layering opportunity.
J.Crew
Delphine Shoulder Bag in Leather
Love a crispy white accessory.
Madewell New Spring Arrivals
Madewell
Shirred Crewneck Button-Up Top