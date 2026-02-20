I’m Manifesting An Early Spring— 29 J.Crew & Madewell Items To Mix n’ Match All Season Long

Although it's been so cold IRL, spring has come early at J.Crew and Madewell! I'm personally really stoked about the idea of warmer weather and beautiful blooming florals, so I've been thinking about how to add impactful additions to my Spring clothing options. Upon digging through J.Crew and Madewell's latest arrivals, I found so many spring basics, lightweight knits, fun pant options, and more. Don't worry, because I took the work out of shopping for these new items by highlighting the best of the bunch.

If you've been looking to refresh your favorite looks for the upcoming season, then you've come to the right place. There are so many amazing finds, but a few really stand out. You can't miss the J.Crew Cosmo pants and light sweater options. For Madewell, the Pull-On Bootcut Track Pant and Denim crop field jacket are incredibly tempting. Keep scrolling to uncover all the best new spring arrivals from J.Crew and Madewell.

Best J.Crew Spring New Arrivals

Madewell New Spring Arrivals