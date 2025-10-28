It’s Time for a New Mani—“Chiffon” Nails Is Officially the Chicest Take on Classic Neutrals

Another day, another sheer, nude polish trend making waves. First it was the iconic glazed mani thanks to Hailey Bieber's manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, then clean soap nails dominated the zeitgeist, and now we're seeing even more elevated, fashion-forward iterations (read: tulle) enter the chat this fall. My personal mani fixation of the moment? Chiffon nails, a cooler, slightly more modern way to dress up classic neutrals. According to experts, this trend is already taking over fall manicures, and given its ability to pair perfectly with floor-sweeping dresses and Victorian ruffs, I'd say it's bound to stick around all winter. Below, the full breakdown.
What Are Chiffon Nails?
Imagine a billowy sheet of chiffon fabric. Notice its silky, sheer texture with subtle shimmer—now translate that exact effect to your nail color. Just like the elegant material, chiffon nails are airy and delicate with just enough frost to catch the light (nothing too glittery). "Nails are always mimicking the clothes!" Celebrity nail artist Elle Gerstein told us about fall nail colors, and the flowy fabric was certainly all over the F/W 25 runways. It only makes sense nail trends would follow suit with a move towards lightly-frosted neutrals.
"It's a fall transition from the summer's soap trend, which is about clean nails and very moisturized, glowy skin," Gerstein adds. You'll still want to select a sheered-out shade that reads clean and sophisticated, just with a dash of dressed-up shimmer for a cool, modern take. And don't forget to nourish those cuticles: "Frosted tones pair well with super-hydrated [skin]," Gerstein notes.
I personally can't wait to try silky, chiffon nails for my next manicure (just booked the appointment, actually!), so see below for all the ideas I'm eyeing.
Chiffon Nails Inspo
The shimmer here is oh so subtle yet striking.
Celebrity nail artist Iram Shelton dubs these "silk veil nails," but I can't ignore the delicate, chiffon-like effect.
Who says you can't go a bit bolder? I love this metallic look from Shelton.
A perfect example of pink chiffon nails.
This peachy-pink version from celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is so stunning.
A chiffon French manicure is calling my name!
So sleek and shiny.
Shop the Trend
Londontown
Moonstone Chrome
This topper will transform any neutral polish you have into a shimmery chiffon-like veil.
OPI
Gemini and I
This pale, shimmer pink is quite elegant.
Essie
Gilded Galaxy
Fancy a more holographic effect?
Manucurist
Plump
This nail tint adds just a kiss of pigment to your nails and a whole lot of frosty shine.
Dior
Dior Vernis - Gold Circus
This limited-edition holiday launch is a must.
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Color
A cool-toned, frosted pink will never steer you wrong.
Londontown
Bare Illuminating Nail Concealer
A nail concealer is just how it sounds: a "no-polish polish" that disguises ridges and discoloration while keeping the overall look minimal and neutral. This shiny beige has quite the chiffon-like effect.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting vintage boutiques and reading thrillers, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.