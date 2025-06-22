I’ve Been Inspired By Maximalist MUAs for Years—3 Pros You Should Have Been Following Yesterday

Cinemaphiles have the movie theater and musicheads have concerts, but makeup lovers ? We have Instagram.

I’ve loved expressive, maximal makeup from a young age; my eyes being dressed in sparkles and black smudges since I was old enough to twirl onstage in a tutu. After painting my face for innumerable dance performances in my childhood, I began lulling myself to sleep to the sound of YouTube makeup tutorials on late school nights, the sound of shade names, application techniques, and beauty inspirations swirling around in my dreams.

Several years later, my appreciation for “pretty” makeup evolved into an infatuation with the lurid world of fashion—swapping content about smoky eyes for the incomparable handiwork of Dame Pat McGrath on Christian Dior’s early-aughts runways and how the “ugly” makeup looks at Alexander McQueen shows pulled every collection together.

Naturally, I began doing my own editorial makeup—finding endless inspiration in the magazines I read, the YouTubers I subscribed to, and the music I overplayed. In exploring my craft, I found others who inspired me to think bigger, sketch to make a statement, and throw open the door to creativity. Below, 3 of the greatest maximalist makeup artists and sources of creative inspiration that I’ve discovered on social media (aka, content creators and artists you should have been following, like, yesterday).

Kauv Onazh

Kauv Onazh , or Top Kuhnt on Instagram, is not the one to miss. The celebrity makeup artist hails from Detroit, Michigan but now lives in New York City, expressing her art in the form of breathtakingly precise makeup looks that vary from insect-inspired eyes to headline-making celebrity beats on Julia Fox and Doechii . Her work ebbs between edgy and soft, spirited and subdued—proving that both can exist at the same time, even within the same makeup look.

How did you get your start with editorial makeup?

Onazh: As a child and into adulthood, I really loved science fiction and the anatomy of all the different characters. I thought it would be so cool to be them. I also always loved watching my mom and older sister do their makeup and those signature Y2K beauty trends. Long story short, it was during the beginning of my transition in which I realized I can literally do anything, create anything, and look any type of way.

Where do you find inspiration for your looks? Likewise, what recharges your creativity when it’s drained?

Onazh: Nature will always be it for me. The amount of inspiration one could consume from it is limitless. But truthfully, anything and everything. My most recent inspo was from a new pair of earrings. Since living in New York, recharging my creativity is going somewhere where nature is purest and least touched.

What’s a makeup tip you wish that you learned earlier?

Onazh: Oh, there’s so many—but that’s the fun part about makeup. There’s never a point in which you’ve learned everything. There’s always a new tip, trick, or trend. I would have to say using the Makeup Forever Aqua Seal as a lip liner primer though, or knowing the differences between setting and finishing powders.

Do you have a favorite look you’ve done?

Honestly no, I love them all for what they are. If I were forced to choose though, it would be this one. The feeling of wearing this look was so beyond. Very reptilian goddess Kuhnt.

Rowi Singh

If you’ve been interested in makeup (and online) since the late 2010s, I likely don’t need to tell you who Rowi Singh is. The ultra-creative makeup artist and founder of Embellish by Rowi —born out of her boundless creativity with face gems, stickers, and studs—is a Sydney, Australia-based South Asian creator known for her 3D looks that blend fashion elements with punchy colors. (Think grommets against lilac eye shadow or studs on lacquered lips.) One snoop through her rainbow-colored Instagram feed will have you wondering why you didn’t follow her sooner.

How did you get your start with editorial makeup?

Singh: Makeup became my creative outlet when I left high school and entered university, as I finally had the opportunity to experiment with what I put on my face and body. My high school experience did not create space for me to be creative in this way (there was a tight leash on personal expression). From that moment forward, makeup was a creative playground; an opportunity to experiment and push conventional boundaries with unique shapes and bold colours. I took inspiration from editorial runway makeup and melded this with my own maximalist infused looks.

Where do you find inspiration for your looks? Likewise, what recharges your creativity when it feels drained?

Singh: Inspiration is everywhere. It's in the food I eat, the trends we consume, my home decor, the museums I visit, the walks I take with my husband, the flowers I buy when I'm feeling down. The colours that make up our world will always fuel my editorial looks; a springboard for interesting colour combinations.

When I'm lacking inspiration from my surroundings, I always look to Pinterest! Other people's creativity is a great way to jog our own. Boredom breeds creativity. Stillness is a great way to mentally recharge the left side of my brain. The busyness of my mind is my biggest downfall when it comes to being creative.

What’s a makeup tip you wish you learned earlier?

Singh: You don't need a huge brush collection to pull a look together. Your fingers are your best friend, often providing the best colour payoff and the smoothest foundation application.

You also do not need a huge collection of products to be creative! Just remember: one eyeliner, one palette and one lip product can produce a multitude of looks. It's not what you own, but how you use it.

Do you have a favorite look you’ve done?

Singh: Don't make me choose! But I loved my man-repellent makeup series. This look in particular just tickled my brain.

Lynda Florae

If Dali was a surrealist, Lynda Florae might as well be the modern-day equivalent—sans oil paint, sub eyeliner. From rippling water painted with nothing but Danessa Myricks Colorfix Pigments to graphics likened to sea anemone and starbursts, Florae has a knack for turning eye shadow into artwork . Where you see skin, the Paris, France-based artist sees a blank canvas, making her page a boundless well of creative inspiration. If you value aimless walks through art museums as a form of self-care, you’ll have a similar experience when you scroll through Florae's Instagram feed.

How did you get your start with editorial makeup?

Florae: I started doing editorial makeup during the Covid lockdown. I was already into makeup and visual arts and wanted to try something different to push my creativity during that time. So, I started exploring that side of makeup by trying new techniques, and really fell in love with creative makeup.

Where do you find inspiration for your looks? Likewise, what recharges your creativity when it’s drained?

Florae: To me, inspiration can be found anywhere and everywhere. It could be from nature, from an art exhibition, a design I’ve seen on the street etc… Everything around us can be used as a source of inspiration.

I usually lack inspiration when I'm tired or overwhelmed. So, I would take a step back from makeup to rest and recharge a little bit. When I’m back from that break, I usually feel more motivated and inspired with new ideas.

What’s a makeup tip you wish that you learned earlier?

Florae: I’ve learned that skin prep is the key to a flawless makeup look. Spending time on skincare is not only good for the skin but it can actually elevate your makeup game.

Do you have a favorite look you’ve done?

Florae: I’m really proud of my line work and the level of precision on this one. I’m a bit of a perfectionist sometimes, I always find something I don’t like on each look that I create, but this one for me is just flawless.