Oat, Almond, or Strawberry? The Best Milky Nail Polish Shades for an On-Trend Summer Manicure
So far, 2025 has had its fair share of nail trends. It's hard to believe we're only halfway through the year when we consider that syrup manicures, butter-yellow tips, spicy coral nail polish, and more have made their way around the internet and onto the fingers of friends and followers. The year's most defining trend, though, has to be "milk" nails. Embraced by editors, content creators, and celebrities alike, the milky manicure trend is undoubtedly the defining nail trend of 2025.
What Are "Milk" Nails?
According to London-based celebrity nail artist Lucy Tucker, "Milky nails are a soft, semi-sheer white manicure that looks like watery milk. They sit somewhere between a sheer nude and a full-coverage white, giving the nails a clean, natural, and ethereal appearance." This "glossy" and "clouded" manicure is made for minimalists. "They’re incredibly versatile," Tucker says. "Subtle enough for minimalists but still polished and luxe. They're also the perfect base for nail art, chrome overlays, or French tips."
Lately, different categories of milk nails have made their way into the mainstream. There are Instagram and TikTok posts that distinguish between "oat milk," "almond milk," and even "strawberry milk" manicures. Ahead, learn the difference between these trendy subcategories. Then, shop some chic, milky nail polishes.
Why Are Milk Nails So Popular?
Tucker says the milk nail trend is viral for a variety of reasons. First, it's low-maintenance, as it "grows out gracefully and suits all nail lengths and skin tones." Second, it works year-round. It's "fresh for spring and summer and cozy for autumn and winter." Third, it matches the "minimal, your-nails-but-better beauty vibe that’s huge on TikTok and Instagram." Last but not least, the celebrity influence doesn't hurt. Tucker references the recent milk nails worn by Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, and Sofia Richie Grainge as a driving force for its popularity.
Celebrity and editorial manicurist Marisa Carmichael agrees, adding that it makes sense when you consider the more maximalist nail trends of recent years. "I think they fit in with the 'clean girl' aesthetic," she says. "They look put together, but subtle. We’ve had an overload of over-the-top nail art for the last few years, and it’s a nice clean break from that."
Oat Milk Nails
Like so many other nail trends, "oat milk" is simply a fresh and fun moniker for an already existing look. This subcategory of the main nail trend attempts to replicate the look of so many people's milk of choice. Think a glossy, off-white color. The key is to maintain a touch of transparency for that creamy, milky effect. According to Tucker, oat milk nails "tend to lean a bit cooler or slightly more opaque, sometimes with a touch more beige or ivory" compared to other milky nail trends.
Shop the Trend
Almond Milk Nails
Scroll through social media, and you're bound to see mentions of "almond milk" nails, too. "The difference [between almond milk and oat milk] is mostly aesthetic and playful naming rather than a specific technique," Tucker says. That explains why you'll see extremely similar nail looks coined as one or the other. Still, there is a small distinction—that is, oat milk nails are more of a true white color, while almond milk nails are more beige and/or nude tones. "Almond milk nails usually have a slightly warmer, beige undertone closer to neutral skin tones," she says.
Shop the Trend
Strawberry Milk Nails
Last but not least, "strawberry milk" nails are the most recent iteration of the trend. Instead of white, beige, or neutral colors, "strawberry milk" nails embrace a dainty, pink hue. Think of the color of a strawberry milkshake or melted strawberry soft serve. It's all about a soft, subtle color with a slightly transparent finish.
Shop the Trend
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
