I Know Expensive-Looking Nails—These Soft Manicures Ooze Elegance
As a beauty editor with a love for all things nails, I make it my business to stay up to date on all the biggest nail trends. Of-the-moment trends, like the current vinyl nails, are always popping up on all the best nail artists' Instagram feeds, while more classic looks, like French tips, prove an ever-popular choice.
But, it's time for me to be honest: if you were to take a quick scroll through my own personal nail inspo board, you’d be confronted with much less variety. By comparison, you’d find that the majority of my favourite manicures are minimalist looks, featuring easy-to-wear shades that don’t feel intense or overpowering. I also rarely save a nail look that’s not finished with a glossy topcoat, such is my adoration for a glass-nail finish. Finally, I like my manicures to look expensive, and so you’ll find a series of timeless designs that radiate understated elegance.
When you pull all this together, you’ve got a collection of subtle-yet-sophisticated nail looks. Nails which, rather than demanding attention, illicit compliments due to their effortless quality. They’re the equivalent of the soft-girl aesthetic in nail form, and it’s for that reason I've cleverly dubbed this the soft nail trend—it's my own personal nail heaven.
Soft nails sit on the more muted end of the colour spectrum. This means you’ll find plenty of nudes and pale-pink nail looks, as well as light pastel tones, too. You’ll also find softer takes on nail art and embellishment, whether through artistic watercolour designs or minimalist adornment. These are the soft nail looks all classicists should have on their radar...
Soft Nails Inspiration
1. Vanilla Milk
In my opinion, there are few nail looks classier than a soft, milky manicure.
2. Micro Pearls
This subtle embellishment elevates these glossy, nude nails.
3. Subtle Sheen
Upgrade your nude nails with a shimmery, pearlescent finish.
4. Soft Ombré
Here, Harriest Westmoreland effortlessly blends two tones for a seamless ombré effect.
5. Grey Gloss
Nudes and pinks aren’t the only way to embrace soft nails. A light grey tone offers the same understated look with a cooler finish.
6. French Minimalist
Micro tips offer a more subtle take on the traditional French manicure.
7. Half Moons
These delicate half moons prove the most simple looks are often the chicest.
8. Barely Buttermilk
If you want to opt for colour, a pale buttermilk yellow is perfect for spring.
9. Watercolour Blooms
These watercolour flowers are an elegant way to add nail art to your manicure.
10. Just Peachy
This warm peach tone will look great with a summer tan.
11. Glass Pink
These glass pink nails are just perfection.
12. Sheer Elegance
Sheer polishes are perfect for a pared-back, soft nail look.
13. Lilac Haze
Sitting between a lilac and a warm grey tone, these block-coloured nails are a unique choice.
14. Mirror Shine
Whatever colour you go for, finish with a high-shine top coat for a glossy, expensive look.
The Best Soft Nail Colours
Gucci's polish sits slightly off-white for the palest of yellow shades.
OPI’s Funny Bunny is the most perfect sheer pinky-white tone.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years of experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing. She has also mastered the art of identifying upcoming nail and hair trends before anyone else. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer and, of course, a great pair of heels (for the extra inches). Jazz has written for publications including Marie Claire, ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
