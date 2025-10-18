I know we write about different nail trends weekly, but sometimes, you can't go wrong with a glossy black hue. While this can be a bit of a love-hate shade, there's really no denying how chic it is for this time of year. One look at Instagram and you'll notice all of the top nail artists leaning into the ebony nail trend at the moment.
The great thing about this trend is that it's not just strictly black. In fact, this nail look can feature dark brown or grey undertones. Below, I've rounded up some of the best ebony nail looks that will see you through autumn and winter, and trust me when I say that they are not to be missed.
No matter what your nail shape, this nail colour immediately elevates your manicure thanks to the rich shade and impossibly shiny finish. It's easily one of this season's most expensive-looking nail trends, and I do not doubt that it will be huge this winter. So, what are you waiting for? Keep on scrolling for some of my favourite ebony nail looks to take to the salon.
Ebony Nail Inspiration
This is the exact picture I'll be taking to my next nail appointment.
Short, sweet, and oh so chic.
Look at that shine!
The perfect manicure to pair with this season's biggest knitwear trends.
Ebony nails + an all-black outfit = a match made in heaven.
Obsessed is an understatement.
Told you, this trend works for all nail shapes.
I recommend you screenshot this immediately.
The Best Products for Ebony Nails
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish Witching Hour
If you like to do gel nails at home, Mylee has created the most stunning, glossy black shade.
OPI
Nail Polish Lady in Black
A classic option from OPI.
Manucurist
Hollyhock
This blackish red hue looks so sophisticated.
Essie
Core Nail Varnish Odd Squad
For a brown undertone, I recommend Odd Squad from Essie.
Rimmel
Ultrashine Top Coat
This colour looks particularly chic with a glossy top coat.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.