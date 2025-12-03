7 Nail Colours the Chicest People Are Wearing on Their Hands This December

How is it December already? I can't believe how quickly the end of the year is going, but if I'm honest, I'm so ready for a month full of Christmas festivities. December is my favourite time of year to get out all the statement makeup that I've been storing away, try out a new hairstyle and treat myself to a manicure. However, the big question is, what December nail colour should I go for?
Whilst we've already rounded up the biggest winter nail colour trends to have on your radar, in my opinion, December is the time to switch things up. With so many festive parties and family gatherings to attend, it's the perfect time to try something new. That being said, it doesn't mean that you have to stray too far out of your comfort zone.
Yes, there are plenty of glittery, shimmery, Christmassy colours at this time of year, but if you prefer something more understated, there are still so many stylish options available. I've spent the last few hours scrolling through some of the best nail artists' Instagram accounts to see what December nail colours are dominating this month, and I've shared my top seven choices below.
7 Stylish December Nail Colours 2025
1. Clear Gloss
First up is perhaps a slightly unconventional December nail trend, but one that is chic nonetheless. If you're not into bright colours or festive designs, then you'll be delighted to hear that some of the best nail artists are opting for clear, glossy manicures this month.
This understated, sophisticated look will make your nails appear shiny and healthy, giving your manicure a polished and put-together appearance—the perfect choice for your stylish winter wardrobe.
Get the Look:
OPI
Mirror Shine Top Coat
One of my all-time favourites for salon-worthy shine.
Manucurist
Active Plump
For a sheer, baby pink, pearl-like finish, this is my go-to. Trust me, this looks so pretty on natural nails.
2. Deep Purple
While burgundy nails will always be in style, this December, I've noticed deep purple designs proving incredibly popular. This is such a stunning alternative to those usual winter shades we see every year.
This look reminds me a lot of the aubergine nail trend we saw in autumn, proving that purple nails are here to stay for the end of 2025.
Get the Look:
H&M
Nail Polish Waves of Ocean
How fun!
Rimmel
60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish 345 Black Cherries
For a deeper hue, I'm obsessed with this black cherry nail polish from Rimmel.
3. Forest Green
Whilst I wouldn't usually recommend matching your manicure to your Christmas tree, there's no denying how striking these forest green nail designs are for December. I'm not usually a bright colour kind of gal, but I have to say, this picture is tempting me.
I mean, how elegant?
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Dark Clover
I think this might be my December nail polish of choice.
Sally Hansen
Insta-Dri Nail Polish, C-hill Out
Such a stunning, affordable option.
4. Gold Shimmer
If you do want to inject a little festive cheer into your nails this December while remaining chic and stylish, why not try a gold French tip? While I'm not one for all-over glitter, I love the small hint of sparkle that this gives.
Pair with a milky base for even more fashion points.
Get the Look:
Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Nail Polish
Price shown is members' price.
It's giving festive.
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour 157
Who doesn't love a bit of Chanel?
5. Ebony
I've already written about how I think that ebony nails are this winter's most expensive-looking manicure, and I stand by that for December. The glossy black undertone just looks so luxe.
Pair with a chunky knit for a stylish finish.
Get the Look:
OPI
Nail Polish Lady in Black
For a classic black, you can't go wrong with OPI.
Essie
Core Nail Varnish Odd Squad
However, if you want something with a slight brown undertone, I recommend Odd Squad from Essie.
6. Garnet
I couldn't do a roundup of December nail colours without including a pop of red, could I? While bright red is a classic choice, garnet is a sophisticated take this season.
This deep red shade features dark brown undertones, making it perfect for this time of year.
Get the Look:
Essie
Nail Polish 50 Bordeaux
A classic.
Manucurist
Dark Pansy
Manucurist has so many good colours right now.
7. Chocolate Brown
Speaking of brown nails, I can't walk down the street at the moment without spotting someone sporting a chocolate brown manicure. I mean, who can blame them? A welcome change from the usual neutral shades we tend to see at this time of year, chocolate brown is the ultimate cosy December nail colour.
Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.