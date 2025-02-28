If Chanel Nail Polishes Had a Fan Club, I'd Be President—the Trendiest Spring 2025 Shades to Shop

I've been buying Chanel nail polishes since I was a teenager. Back then, they were the only branded item (beauty, fashion, or otherwise) I could afford, but it wasn't about chasing logo clout. No. It was about the chic shade range. Even way back then, before I was a full-fledged beauty editor, I was aware that Chanel nail polishes were impossibly chic. From neutrals to pastels and vibrant hues, the high-fashion house nails (pun intended) every shade it produces.

That's why I'm still loyal to my collection of Chanel nail polishes and regularly expand upon it—especially at the start of a new season. This time, I'm focusing on the most relevant, on-trend colors. Keep scrolling to see each one that made its way into my shopping cart, from black cherry to butter yellow and beyond.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 153 Pompier $33 SHOP NOW While Chanel's iconic blue-red nail polish Pirate is normally a no-brainer, I'm swapping it out for other options this spring. First, I'm snagging one of Chanel's nail polishes in the shade Pompier. It's a juicy, berry-toned red that feels super timely and relevant thanks to the black cherry trend that's taking over the internet right now.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 147 Incendiaire $33 SHOP NOW Next, I'm advocating for fiery, orange-toned nail polishes, like this one, called Incendiaire. Why? It's simple. Come spring, I need a vibe shift from the cold, dark winter we just experienced. This vibrant shock of (chic!) color is just that.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 125 Muse $33 SHOP NOW I need this soft, dreamy color on my nails, like, right now. As gentle as a spring breeze, this cloud-blue shade makes me want to lay a picnic blanket down on fresh, green grass and daydream while staring up at the sky. It's specific, I know, but also chic in a soft-girl, slow-living kind of way.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 113 Faussaire $33 SHOP NOW I'm convinced this rosy-beige color looks good on everyone. Seriously, I have yet to find a single person this doesn't suit. It creates the most elegant at-home manicures.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 135 Immortelle $33 SHOP NOW I can't talk about the best spring nail polishes without Chanel's Immortelle. The light lilac shade is as synonymous with spring as the flower it's inspired by. It's so pretty.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 121 Première Dame $33 SHOP NOW In the words of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, "[Coral] for spring? Groundbreaking." Even though it's a tried-and-true spring nail polish shade, I think Chanel gives it a chic twist. It's giving me vintage French Riviera vibes.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 131 Cavalier Seul $33 SHOP NOW You heard it here first. Sage is the chicest shade of green to wear on your nails or otherwise for spring 2025. This low-key, cool-girl color doesn't scream; it whispers.

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 183 Rêveuse $33 SHOP NOW If you do, in fact, want an editorial, eye-catching manicure, I can't recommend Chanel's nail polish in the shade Rêveuse enough. The metallic gold-green is unexpected, unique, and so devastatingly chic. It has cool girl written all over it. Bonus points if you pair it with Violette_FR's Yeux Paint Liquid Eyeshadow + Liner in Scarabée d'Or ($32, which is a similar gold-green color.