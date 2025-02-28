If Chanel Nail Polishes Had a Fan Club, I'd Be President—the Trendiest Spring 2025 Shades to Shop
I've been buying Chanel nail polishes since I was a teenager. Back then, they were the only branded item (beauty, fashion, or otherwise) I could afford, but it wasn't about chasing logo clout. No. It was about the chic shade range. Even way back then, before I was a full-fledged beauty editor, I was aware that Chanel nail polishes were impossibly chic. From neutrals to pastels and vibrant hues, the high-fashion house nails (pun intended) every shade it produces.
That's why I'm still loyal to my collection of Chanel nail polishes and regularly expand upon it—especially at the start of a new season. This time, I'm focusing on the most relevant, on-trend colors. Keep scrolling to see each one that made its way into my shopping cart, from black cherry to butter yellow and beyond.
While Chanel's iconic blue-red nail polish Pirate is normally a no-brainer, I'm swapping it out for other options this spring. First, I'm snagging one of Chanel's nail polishes in the shade Pompier. It's a juicy, berry-toned red that feels super timely and relevant thanks to the black cherry trend that's taking over the internet right now.
Next, I'm advocating for fiery, orange-toned nail polishes, like this one, called Incendiaire. Why? It's simple. Come spring, I need a vibe shift from the cold, dark winter we just experienced. This vibrant shock of (chic!) color is just that.
I need this soft, dreamy color on my nails, like, right now. As gentle as a spring breeze, this cloud-blue shade makes me want to lay a picnic blanket down on fresh, green grass and daydream while staring up at the sky. It's specific, I know, but also chic in a soft-girl, slow-living kind of way.
I'm convinced this rosy-beige color looks good on everyone. Seriously, I have yet to find a single person this doesn't suit. It creates the most elegant at-home manicures.
I can't talk about the best spring nail polishes without Chanel's Immortelle. The light lilac shade is as synonymous with spring as the flower it's inspired by. It's so pretty.
In the words of Miranda Priestly from The Devil Wears Prada, "[Coral] for spring? Groundbreaking." Even though it's a tried-and-true spring nail polish shade, I think Chanel gives it a chic twist. It's giving me vintage French Riviera vibes.
You heard it here first. Sage is the chicest shade of green to wear on your nails or otherwise for spring 2025. This low-key, cool-girl color doesn't scream; it whispers.
If you do, in fact, want an editorial, eye-catching manicure, I can't recommend Chanel's nail polish in the shade Rêveuse enough. The metallic gold-green is unexpected, unique, and so devastatingly chic. It has cool girl written all over it. Bonus points if you pair it with Violette_FR's Yeux Paint Liquid Eyeshadow + Liner in Scarabée d'Or ($32, which is a similar gold-green color.
Although it's not the most-worn nail polish color ever, yellow is definitely on-trend. Butter yellow has been big among the fashion crowd since last spring. Even celebrities like Rihanna and Hailey Bieber have co-signed the trend. As such, this smooth and creamy shade is at the top of my wish list.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
-
You're Looking to Get a Head Start on Spring Dressing, and I Know Exactly What to Order—30 Chic Picks That Fit the Bill
A little something for every personal style.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Espresso Martini: The Rich-Looking Color That's Already Everywhere
"That's that me espresso."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
This Wildly Popular, Taylor Swift–Coded Lipstick Is Rarely in Stock—Now There's a Nail Polish Version
Act fast.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Makeup Mirrors Are More Than Chic Accessories—These 5 Seriously Level Up Your Application Process
Take it from me, a makeup-mirror convert.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Hurry—Selena Gomez Just Cosigned a Major Mani Trend, and Her Exact Color Is Selling Out Fast
It's so good.
By Jamie Schneider
-
These Presidents' Day Beauty Deals Are So Premium, We Thought Amazon Must Have Glitched
Our picks start at just $6.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
My Bougie 53-Year-Old Mom and I Scoured Nordstrom's Winter Sale—15 Beauty Gems That Scream Luxe
Stock up on the fragrances, eye makeup, and more that had us texting for hours.
By Alyssa Brascia
-
Lisa's Milky Gold Manicure Is Just What My Spring Mood Board Needed
Timeless with an edge.
By Jamie Schneider
-
13 (On-Sale!) Nordstrom Beauty Products Everyone With Expensive Taste Is Buying
Act fast.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
My Picky Friends Asked Me for Beauty Recs—I Showed Them These Nordstrom Staples First
These are my go-to recommendations.
By Kaitlyn McLintock