Emily Blunt's Met Gala Mani Was So Emily Charlton Coded—She Wore This $13 Essie Shade

"That's all."

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Emily Blunt Met-Gala manicure collage
(Image credit: Getty Images; @julieknailsnyc)

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, Emily Blunt reprises her role as Emily Charlton, the decisive, sharp-tongued former assistant at Runway magazine. Don't worry; I won't give you any spoilers, but in the words of Andy Sachs, she's as "iconic" as ever.

During the film's press tour, Blunt adopted elements of her character's signature aesthetic. She seemed to embrace a strict color palette (black, red, and white), structured tailoring, and dramatic silhouettes. And we can't forget about her many chic beauty looks.

Her Charlton-coded looks didn't stop at the press tour. Last night, Blunt attended the 2026 Met Gala wearing a Mikimoto pearl body necklace estimated at a staggering $500,000. (I think it's safe to say Charlton would approve of such luxury.) Her hair was slicked back into a structural bun. Her makeup centered around a chic, smoky eye. And her manicure? It was blood-red, adorned with expensive-looking shimmer, and came courtesy of a $13 Essie nail polish. Keep scrolling to see the exact shades her nail artist used to achieve her stylish look.

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Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada 2

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Met Gala Manicure

Emily Blunt&#039;s Met-Gala Manicure

(Image credit: @julieknailsnyc)

Celebrity nail artist, Julie K., was the expert behind Blunt's Met Gala manicure. She created a "deep, dark base" before adding "a single, deliberately placed circle" on each nail. Since the Met Gala's dress code was Fashion Is Art, it was fitting that she took inspiration from Russian painter Wassily Kandinsky. "Kandinsky believed the circle to be the most peaceful shape—symbolizing cosmic harmony—making it a subtle yet striking nod to wearable art for this year’s theme."

Below, see the three exact Essie nail polishes she used to create Blunt's manicure.

The Exact Essie Nail Polishes Used

Julie K. holding two Essie nail polishes

(Image credit: @julieknailsnyc)