Chanel's Cruise 26/27 Collection Featured Iridescent, Mermaid-Inspired Manicures

The ultimate summer nail inspo.

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Chanel Cruise Collection mermaid-inspired manicure

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

ICYMI, Chanel just debuted its cruise 26/27 collection in Biarritz, a seaside town on the Basque Coast. It's far from the brand's Parisian headquarters, but it has deep historical significance. Gabrielle Chanel chose Biarritz to open her couture house in 1915. Now, 111 years later, Matthieu Blazy used it as the backdrop of his first Cruise Collection.

Using the sun, sea, and sand as motifs, Chanel sent models down the runway wearing silk foulards, "rustling" raffia skirts, and cotton-canvas suiting. The accompanying beauty look wasn't far behind—think dewy, sun-kissed skin, windswept hair, and shimmering, mermaid-inspired manicures.

The latter were particularly stunning. Nail artist Ama Quashie designed six dégradé colorways, ranging from cool nautical blues to sandy yellows and solar reds. While the specific shades haven't been released, Quashie told Who What Wear that the key to the look is "finding colours that work by clashing as well as melting into one another." We have a feeling this just unlocked a major summer manicure trend. See all six stunning mermaid-inspired nail looks below.

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Look #1

Chanel&#039;s Mermaid-Inspired Manicure

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Look 1 was sheer, ethereal, and water-tinged.

Look #2

Chanel Cruise Collection 26/27 manicure

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Look 2 used a collection of sun-kissed purples, ambers, and pinks.

Look #3

Chanel mermaid-inspired Cruise Collection manicure

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Look 3 was all about sea-inspired turquoise blue shades.

Look #4

Chanel Cruise Collection nails

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Look 4 featured sunny, shimmering shades of yellow.

Look #5

Mermaid-inspired nails

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Look 5 featured ethereal, shifting shades of blue and lilac.

Look #6

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(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Look 6 used fiery red and orange shades.

All 6 Looks, Side by Side

All six Chanel Cruise Collection manicure colorways

(Image credit: @amaquashie)

Here are all six Chanel Cruise Collection nail color ways—the ultimate nail inspo! We foresee "mermaid nails" becoming a major manicure trend for summer 2026.

Shop 5 Chic Chanel Nail Polish Shades for Summer 2026

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