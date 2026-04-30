It's been a minute, but maximalist manicures are officially back. What's my evidence, you ask? Well, three celebs just cosigned the bedazzled-nail trend. First, there was Sabrina Carpenter, who wore bedazzled glaze nails while on tour in South America. Then there was Kylie Jenner, who wore multicolored, flower-shaped nail gems to Coachella. Finally, there were the members of Katseye, who wore mismatched, maximalist manicures while filming their music-festival intro video. Celebrity nail artist and all-around trendsetter Zola Ganzorigt was the expert behind these manicures.
This is significant considering that the internet has been fixated on minimalist manicures throughout the last couple of years. Soap nails! Princess nails! Chiffon nails! The major mani trends have all orbited around a short, subtle, neutral aesthetic. While I love these minimalist looks, it feels refreshing to see something fun, colorful, and unapologetically playful. So take this as a sign. Whether you DIY your mani or have a standing salon appointment, now's the time to experiment with bold, eye-catching nail gems and press-ons. Keep scrolling to see the celeb inspo and shop the best bedazzled-nail products.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner's Coachella manicure featured flower-shaped gems set against neutral, almond-shaped nails. This springy set is so mood board–worthy.
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Sabrina Carpenter
Carpenter wore a bedazzled manicure while on tour in South America. Ganzorigt placed clusters of multicolored gems near her cuticles.
Katseye
The members of Katseye also wore maximalist, bedazzled manicures at Coachella.
Shop the Bedazzled-Nail Trend
ULTA Beauty Collection
You're a Gem Nail Gems Set
These simple, clear rhinestones are the foolproof way to wear nail gems.
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12 Grids Rhinestone Nail Supplies
If you want more sizes and shapes, opt for this budget-friendly kit.