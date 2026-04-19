Welcome to The Scene, a quarterly digest by Anna LaPlaca that highlights all the buzziest happenings across New York, from the hardest-to-get restaurant reservations to the most-anticipated art exhibits, cult-loved vintage pop-ups, and more. Here's what to see, shop, eat, and do to be the most cultured in your friend group this spring.
There's a funny thing that happens each spring in New York where the city seems to come alive all at once. Like the magnolia trees whose branches go from barren to bursting with bright-pink flowers seemingly overnight, New Yorkers are likewise coming out of hibernation en masse, filling up every patio table and park bench for miles the moment the sun comes out. The city's energy is palpable right now as everyone tries to reclaim a bit of lost time from the prolonged winter we had and, because it's New York, that means maximizing their social calendars.
It doesn't take an expert to see that one of the most defining experiences of New York in any season is going out. Whether that means literally grabbing a drink or attending a gallery opening, popping into a new boutique, or shopping a vintage market, there are an endless number of events and happenings that beckon at any given time. So much so that it can feel overwhelming when a Friday afternoon rolls around and the inevitable "what should we do tonight" text lands in the group chat. Instead of getting lost among all the TikTok reviews and "best of New York" lists out there, simply take my word for it: These eight art exhibits, restaurant openings, vintage markets, and private members clubs are the only ones you need to have on your agenda to be in-the-know this spring. Discover them here, plus what to wear to embody the vibe of each.
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Museum of Modern Art, now through September 12
11 W 53rd Street
The sheer number of world-class art museums is among the many reasons why you never say you're bored in New York, and this spring there are an especially exciting lineup of exhibits on view, though none have been quite as anticipated as Frida and Diego: The Last Dream. In collaboration with the Metropolitan Opera's new production of El Último Sueño de Frida y Diego, the MoMA exhibit explores the artistic and romantic partnership between Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera, spanning the duo's inimitable mark on Mexican culture and 20th-Century art as a whole.
As a quasi-downtown resident, I hate to admit it, but Uptown is quietly becoming the new downtown. I spent a recent sun-drenched Saturday afternoon at one of Cafe Commerce's European-style cafe tables that line Lexington Avenue and can attest that, at least in the moment, it felt like the center of the world. Though its still fairly new, the French-esque bistro has instantly become the epitome of a cozy neighborhood spot—and with just 40 seats, one of the hardest-to-get tables. Come here for a quiet dinner, a sunny brunch, or solo drink at the bar, but whatever you do, don't skip the towering and iconic coconut cake.
Beloved by fashion insiders in Paris and New York, Le Pop-Up returns stateside for a spring installment bringing its thoughtfully-curated selection of antiques, vintage wares, and emerging designers. Founder and Merci C'e