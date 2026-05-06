The Best Looks From the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

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Who Was Best Dressed at the Met Gala 2026 | Who What Wear Podcast - YouTube
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For the 2026
Met Gala, celebrities interpreted the dress code, Fashion Is Art, and exhibition theme, Costume Is Art, at the event in many different ways.
As Hillary Kerr points out, there was a surprising number of headpieces.
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"I was really pleasantly surprised—and was not expecting—the level of veils and masks and headpieces going on," Kerr said.
Another unexpected interpretation of the theme came from
Sabrina Carpenter in Dior, according to Kerr.
"I think she looked incredible," Kerr said. "It felt like a very meta commentary on art and film and fashion."
For the latest episode of
The Who What Wear Podcast, Kerr sits down with Kat Collings to share their favorite looks from the red carpet, the most unexpected moments, and more.
For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Hillary Kerr: What was the most memorable moment for you? Kat Collings: Let's elaborate on Beyoncé for just a moment because you cried. HK: Like a giant emotional baby. KC: It was really the family of it all that I think was quite touching, right? Showing up with her daughter. HK: But it's also it's just Beyoncé. This is the first time in a decade. Do you remember the last time? KC: No. HK: It felt like a homecoming to see her there again, and it makes me just all kinds of emotional and delighted to see her out and about.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
KC: I feel like you have some trends you want to call out. HK: I was really pleasantly surprised—and was not expecting—the level of veils and masks and headpieces going on.
Again, I love, because when do you get to wear those in real life? Almost never.
I say yes to all of that. Katy Perry wearing Stella McCartney, and she had a peephole situation going on. Face guard. It was very fencing adjacent. Don't know what that was about, but I loved it.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
KC: Gwendoline Christie had the face mask as well. There was a lot of veiled, unveiled moments.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
HK: What were some of the more unexpected interpretations of the dress code that we saw tonight? KC: One that was more literal, I think, was Sabrina Carpenter.
She's wearing kind of wrapped in film strips from the movie
Sabrina. HK: The headpiece that she was wearing with the bejeweled front. That also references the film, because Audrey Hepburn wears a headpiece like that at some point in time.
The dress was Dior. I think she looked incredible. It felt like a very meta commentary on art and film and fashion.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
HK: Which designers worked really well for this theme and why? KC: I'd say Saint Laurent got a lot of credits. But that's not really a surprise, because Anthony's [Vaccarello] a cochair of the hosting committee this year.
Schiaparelli I think is perfect for this.
Kylie Jenner's look, inspired by Venus de Milo, was kind of like a paper-doll fantasy, and that felt very suited, I think, to the theme.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
HK: I also really love Emma Chamberlain's, which was also probably one of my favorite looks for the night.
She's wearing custom Mugler and worked with an artist who actually hand-painted the gown itself.
Thirty different colors. It took over 40 hours, and it looks like a piece of abstract art that had been sort of poured onto her body.
She always does something interesting. I love all of her work with her stylist, Jared Ellner. I just think they are a perfect pairing.
She always takes really interesting risks. I just thought this was unexpected and painterly and beautiful and colorful.