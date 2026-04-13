Calling My Nail Tech—Hailey Bieber Just Convinced Me to Try This Anti-Spring Mani Trend

Lilac! Matcha! Cornflower! When tasked with rattling off spring nail trends, chances are you immediately thought of at least one of those vibrant hues. Sure, pastels for spring might not be the most groundbreaking choice (to echo the iconic Miranda Priestly), but there's nothing like a light veil of color to get you jazzed for warmer weather. Well, unless you're Hailey Bieber.
The Rhode founder may be known for her pearly glazed tips, but she recently turned the tables with a pitch black polish base—an anti-spring mani if I ever saw one, but it's a look I'm already itching to copy. Scroll ahead for all the details of her latest set created by her longtime manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.
As you can see, Bieber doesn't do away with all of the spring elements. Ganzorigt added pretty blue and green flower accents, which gave the black base a little more of a springtime feel. She even mixed them with glow-in-the-dark powder so that they'd glimmer under the Coachella stage lights. It's somewhat of a festival staple for Bieber, who wrote on her Instagram Story, "the glow in the dark nail tradition continues."
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The luminescence creates a nice contrast against the dark base, but still, I can't ignore the edgy choice of polish here. OPI's Black Onyx, which Ganzorigt used for Bieber's base, doesn't exactly scream spring. Even for a bold beauty occasion like Coachella, I'd expect the mogul to don something bright and punchy—especially with the pink and yellow vintage Dior mini slip she wore during the weekend.
Alas, Bieber is nothing if not a trend-setter, and so I fully expect jet black nails—with and without neon florals—to dominate the spring mani cycle. There's something so cool about ignoring the "rules" of a typical seasonal color story and opting for a deep plum, espresso, or black polish as the temperature heats up. It exudes sophisticated, NYC energy, and I'm officially convinced to contrast my spring outfits with a modern, inky lacquer. Below, shop Bieber's exact shade and a few more moody mani staples (in case onyx just isn't your thing).
Shop Anti-Spring Manicure Staples
OPI
Black Onyx
You can never go wrong with Bieber's exact base. Such a staple neutral color.
OPI
Black Cherry Chutney
A black cherry lacquer offers the same, moody feel without committing to pitch dark nails.
Zoya
Willa
This densely-pigmented onyx shade was specifically formulated for extra long-wear on natural nails.
Essie
Wicked
I'm personally a fan of Essie's Wicked no matter the season.
sheglam
Blooming Nails Cuticle Oil
Regardless of the nail polish you choose, you'll want to feed your cuticles a nice, nourishing oil. Trust, it makes your at-home manis look infinitely more expensive.
Le Mini Macaron
Licorice
Le Mini Macaron's wide, curved brush makes at-home manicures a piece of cake.
DIOR
Plum Parade
I'm wearing this moody plum on my toes right now, so I must opt for a mani to match.
Sally Hansen
Chrome Zone
Chrome finishes are also very much here to stay. With this iridescent polish, you'll combine two stylish spring trends into one.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.