Classic, Chic, and Effortlessly Romantic—the 21 French Tip Designs I'm Bookmarking Before Valentine's Day

Choosing a new manicure is almost as much of a commitment as cutting curtain bangs. (Note: I said almost.) They both grow out pretty quickly, but are part of your style identity for the next several weeks—sending a message to onlookers about your personal taste without uttering a word. While there are endless nail polish colors and viral manicure trends taking up my brain space these days, I find myself coming back to this classic style every time Valentine’s Day rolls around. No, I’m not talking about classic red or bubblegum pink, but good ol’ French tips—with a festive twist, that is.
I’m a firm believer that nail art is just as chic as a solid color. In fact, you get bonus points if each finger is a different one (hey, glitchy glam manicure trend). But whether you prefer your French tips classic or Gen Z-bold, I’ve found a bevy of options that fit a wide variety of personal styles—from minimalist chic to loud and individualistic.
If you’re not sure what color to get at the salon, don’t text your partner. Instead, scroll down to see the 22 swoon-worthy sets I’ve deemed worthy of your love. You’ll want to save these for later.
Best French Tip Valentine’s Day Nail Ideas
Cherry-Dipped
Classic yet modern, this red-tipped French manicure has captured my heart this year. The subtle pink base is slightly more rose-colored than most French tip bases, which makes this set feel festive, but not kitschy.
Clean Almond
Classic French manicure devotees—I see you, I hear you. There’s nothing quite as quietly luxurious as a clean, almond-shaped French manicure, and deep-set tips add an extra touch of elegance.
Ditzy Hearts
This set has to be one of the cutest French manicures I’ve seen in a minute. While it’s easy to stop at classic white tips, you can take this look a step further by scattering sweet, red hearts over the design for an extra-festive touch.
Mix n’ Match
If you’re into the mismatched nails overtaking Gen-Z’s TikTok feeds, you’ll fall hard for this sweet, decorated design. Complete with a smattering of sketched bows, dainty hearts, and even pearl-adorned fishnet patterns, each look dresses up pink French tips in a different way—perfect for indecisive maximalists.
Where the first red-tipped manicure played with the typical Valentine’s Day color palette, this one feels a bit more everyday. The neutral base lends itself to anytime wear, making it a great option for those who want to get into the lovey-dovey spirit without being too on-the-nose.
Zebra Tips
Who says V-Day nails have to be pink and red? I’m swooning over these zebra-patterned French tips, which look extra chic on short nails.
Monochrome Hearts
If I had to choose a style to rock this Valentine’s Day, it would be this one. The thin, merlot slices and dainty heart designs look gorgeous on both short and long nails, and the simple design is great for anyone with minimalist taste who still wants to get into the holiday spirit.
Pink French
As aforementioned, pink French tip bases are a good way to give a subtle nod towards Valentine’s Day without looking themed. This ombré, bright pink canvas looks extra cute with a thin, white slice along the tip.
Precious Pearls
3D nail art has been trending for several years now, so I’d be remiss to overlook this fashion-forward trend around V-Day. These mini pearl adornments add a touch of romance to the shimmery pink base, which I love for a red-and-pink alternative.
Gen-Z French
Speaking of Gen Z, have you seen this internet-coded set? Complete with alternating French tips and full nail designs, this manicure is something gorgeous to behold. If red-and-pink combos feel tiresome to you at this time of year, try brown instead.
Gilded Age
If you have hours to spare at the nail salon and a penchant for baroque beauty, look no further than this gloriously gilded French manicure set. You can go neutral for the base, but the velvet polish below offers even more dimension to this textured set.
Heart French
If you want to spice up your French manicure in time for February 14th, try these thick red-and-white tips decorated in contrasting hearts. They look as if Cupid designed them himself.
Valentine’s Day Cards
There’s something about this mismatched set that looks like Valentine’s Day trading cards, and I can’t get enough. From the striped details to the dainty florals and lace-trimmed edges, there’s always something new to swoon over.
Negative Space French
If you’re looking for a trendy alternative to a classic French manicure, try this negative space design instead. This chic, minimal outline traces the shape of French tips without filling in the center, allowing the pink base to be the main character.
Balletcore
Ballet enthusiasts will fall for this laced-up look designed by manicurist Stephanie Holland. With its delicate bows and pointe shoe-inspired pink ribbons, this set is as Valentine’s Day-ready as they come.
Mirror Dots
If you want to take liberties with your French tip designs, try this dotted chrome look instead. It’s understated, chic, and feels romantic without screaming V-Day.
Velvet French
Glitter Tips
Another anti-red and pink look that I can’t get out of my mind as Valentine’s Day rolls around? This glitter-tipped, short French manicure that whispers pure elegance.
Contrast Colors
If you’re in the anti-Valentine’s Day colors camp, try this trendy color combo instead. Burgundy is a gorgeous alternative to cherry red, and stripes of baby blue add gorgeous contrast.
Queen of Hearts
This striped design is a fun take on the classic French tip design that we know and love, but in a stylized way. Inspired by the Queen of Hearts playing card, this smart design is a chic choice ahead of Valentine’s Day.
In a Bow
One of the simplest designs I’ve saved, this style involves a classic French tip—just with one thin, dainty red bow. Simple, sophisticated, and oh-so screenshot-worthy.
