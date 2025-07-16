First, Sabrina Carpenter, Now Dua Lipa: Celebs Love This "Outdated" Nail Design

Recently, I reported on Sabrina Carpenter's manicure in her new Manchild music video. The singer-songwriter and her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, brought a mid-2000s print back from the dead, and somehow, made it one of the most stylish summer nail designs for 2025. I'm talking about (wait for it) polka dots.
Yep. If you're like me, you haven't proudly worn polka dots since middle school, but trust me when I say they're back, because a second internet It girl just embraced the trend: Dua Lipa. Lately, she's been sporting a classic black-and-white polka-dot manicure, and it's plastered all over her Instagram. Suddenly, I feel the need to book a manicure appointment and embrace this "outdated" nail design.
Here's a look at Dua Lipa's take on the polka-dot manicure. As you can see, she opted for a classic black-and-white design, albeit with French tips. It's so chic.
Here's a closer look. Most of her nails feature a black French tip with white polka dots over the top, although her ring finger has a slightly different pattern. Believe me when I say I never saw this nail trend coming back from the dead (even beauty editors are surprised sometimes!), but now that I have, I think it's so stylish.
Shop the Polka-Dot Nail Trend
Essie
Nail Polish in Licorice
If you're sticking with a classic black-and-white polka-dot design like Dua Lipa, I recommend reaching for Essie's Nail Polish in Licorice. It's a true inky black.
Essie
Nail Polish in Blanc
I recommend Essie's Nail Polish in Blanc for the polka dots. It's a crisp white.
Sally Hansen
Nail Salon Pro Tool Kit
To re-create this design at home, you need a dotting tool, like the one in this kit.
Olive & June
Press-Ons Polka Dot Tights
Or, you can skip the at-home nail art and use press-ons. Easy peasy.
Glamnetic
French Pearl Press-On Nails
Here's another set of polka-dot press-ons I'm adding to my cart.
Chillhouse
Veil Drip
These press-ons aren't covered in traditional polka dots, per se, but I think these inlaid gems count. These would make a chic bridal or engagement party manicure.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.