Welcome to How to Hair. Think of this series as your go-to guide to achieve your best hair yet. Whether you want to master a certain hair tool, work out how to wear a new hairstyle or if you're just in need of some hair inspiration, our beauty editor Eleanor Vousden is here to talk you through what you need to know, step-by-step, with plenty of insider intel along the way. Allow How to Hair to become your trusted guide on the journey to great hair days—every day.
As a beauty editor who studies hair trends for a living, I'm surprisingly unadventurous when it comes to styling my hair. If I'm doing my hair, nine times out of 10, I'll be using a curling wand to create loose waves. I like hair that looks effortless, never too "done", and crucially, any hairstyle I'm doing has to be quick and easy. Loose waves tick all the boxes for me.
Coincidentally, it's often the low-maintenance hairstyle that gets me the most compliments on my hair, and I always have people asking me how to do loose waves on their hair. Having sat in the chair of some of the best salons and spoken to celebrity hairstylists throughout my decade in the industry, I've picked up plenty of tips on exactly how to do loose waves.
Ahead, I'm sharing my step-by-step guide to getting effortless waves. From the best curling wands to the styling products that make all the difference, here's everything I've learned about creating loose waves. And trust me, it couldn't be easier.
How to Do Loose Waves
1. Smooth and Prep
First things first, you want to start with clean, dry hair. If you have naturally curly hair, then you'll want to first straighten your lengths with a hair straightener as a starting point. Gently brush and detangle your lengths and prep with a heat protector.
It can be tricky to find heat protectors that work on dry hair (most are better suited to damp hair pre-blowdry), but my favourite is Oribe Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection (£42). It's an aerosol spray, so it doesn't make your hair wet, and it applies evenly in a light, non-sticky veil. Another hairstylist favourite is L'Oréal Professionnel Flex Pli (£17)—which you'll find in all the best salons, FYI—as it helps to hold your style in place while protecting from heat. I recommend this one if your hair finds it tricky to hold a curl.
Shop Hair Prep:
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Heat Protection
La Bonne Brosse
No.7 Hair Brush
L'Oréal Professionnel
Flex Pli
2. Choose Your Wand
When you're creating loose waves, the size of your curling wand is so important. Generally speaking, the larger the wand or tong, the larger and looser the curl. The smaller the barrel, the tighter and smaller the curl.
My favourite curling wand for loose waves is the GHD Chronos Curve Max Wand (£189). It has a large 38mm barrel, which gives each section of hair a perfectly loose and effortless curl. This is a great size if you have long hair, as you can wrap the entire length around the barrel easily.
However, you can still achieve loose waves if you own a smaller curling wand and don't want to buy another larger styling tool. In fact, if you have hair that doesn't hold a curl well, then I'd actually recommend using a smaller curling wand instead. As you release each curl from the barrel, you can gently tug on the end to stretch the curl as it cools to soften the curl, all while getting the benefit of the hold from a tighter curl.
Shop Curling Wands:
GHD Hair
Chronos Curve Max - 38mm
Hershesons
The Wand - 25mm
BaByliss
Titanium Brilliance Curls - 32mm
3. Decide On Curl Direction
You can achieve a lot of different looks depending on the direction you curl in. When I style my loose waves, I like to curl away from my face on either side and continue in the same direction towards the back. This results in a more uniform loose wave ripple throughout the lengths and looks more polished.
If you prefer more of a beachy texture, you can alternate the curl direction as you go. Start by curling away from the face around the front sections, alternating the curl direction around the head. I find this also results in more volume and texture, as the curls repel one another and create the illusion of thicker, volumised hair, so it's ideal for thin hair types. Experiment and see which effect works for you best.
4. Wiggle the Wand
I picked up this tip from celebrity hairstylist Halley Brisker (watch the video of him using this technique on my hair here), who told me this helps to create an effortless-looking loose wave. As you hold your hair around the barrel, you can gently wiggle the wand up and down the section length. This results in a looser, softer curl, which makes the wave look more natural than an overly styled ringlet you can get with a lot of curling wands and tongs. If you curl a section and it's looking too springy, you can gently pull on the end while the hair is warm to elongate the curl as it cools.
5. Brush It Out
Once your hair has cooled and set into place, you can use your fingertips to gently break up the curls. It's important to do this while the hair has cooled, as if you disturb the curl while it's still warm, it can affect the hold. Using your fingertips to gently shake out the curls helps to create that undone look. However, if you want something more polished, you can also use a wide-tooth comb or hairbrush to brush out the curls—particularly if they look too ringlet-y. I find this method makes the overall effect softer and more glossy, while using your fingertips helps to retain texture.
6. Finishing Products
There are a few different ways you can finish and set your style. I like to run through a few drops of a hair oil or hair serum to add smoothness, tame flyaways and boost shine. But if you want more piecey waves, then a texturising mist can add texture and volume for that undone, just-rolled-out-of-bed dishevelledness.
If you have fine hair or hair that doesn't hold a curl, then I'd recommend not overloading your lengths with too much product. A light misting of hairspray will help to keep your style in place without making your hair feel crispy.
To tame any rogue flyaways around the crown, I like to gently roll the curling wand (as it's cooling down) over the top of my head, carefully smoothing and sealing any frizz. You can then set them in place with a little hairspray (I like to apply a little to my hands first, then smooth them with my palms for a sleek result).
Shop Finishing Products:
Olaplex
Nº.7 Bonding Oil
GHD
Detangling Hair Comb
Hair by Sam Mcknight
Cool Girl Texture Mist
7. The Result
And there you have your loose waves. To help your style last for as long as possible, I recommend sleeping with your hair in a loose bun with a silky scrunchie or a silk pillowcase to keep the curl memory and prevent friction on your hair. This helps to retain the style the following day and means you only need to top up a few sections with a curling wand to refresh the style on second-day hair.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.