Speed-Dial Your Stylist! Hair Extensions Are *It* for 2025, According to the Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are the first award show of the season. It's also the first award show of the new year. That means it ushers in the biggest beauty trends for the next 365 days and beyond. In other words, it's worth paying attention to.

This time, we noticed one overwhelming and overarching beauty trend immediately. We're talking about big, bold, and maximalist hair. Yep, you heard it here first. It seems the minimalist aesthetic is on its way out, and eye-catching volume and length are in. Whether it was sky-high, '60s-inspired volume on the likes of Nicole Kidman and Margaret Qualley or long, princess-like locks on Demi Moore and Maren Morris, we're calling it. Hair extensions are *it* for 2025.

There's only one word for Kidman's '60s-inspired style: stunning. If this doesn't make the case for using volume-boosting hair extensions in 2025, we don't know what will. Bonus points if you opt for flipped ends like Kidman.

Celebrity hairstylist, Adir Abergel, started by spraying Virtue's Volumizing Primer ($40) on Kidman's roots. Then, he applied the Damage Reverse Serum ($60) from roots to ends. Once the prep was done, he used Kristin Ess's Soft Volume Blow Dry Brush ($85) to smooth Kidman's hair, before pulling it tight into a ponytail and incorporating Bellami 18-inch Silk Seam Clip-In Hair Extensions in Golden Hour ($210) to the crown and the back of the head. Then, he used Kristin Ess's Titanium Curling Iron ($51) to shape the hair. The final touch was Virtue's Healing Oil ($45) for a high-shine finish.

Qualley also wore her hair in a '60s-inspired bouffant style. We love how glossy and luxurious her hair looks and how it was complemented with a thin crystal-covered headband.

Moore's waist-length locks are giving us fairytale vibes in the best way. They were styled by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. "Demi is wearing a gold haute couture Armani dress, and I wanted to keep her hair classic Old Hollywood but at the same time more ethereal and effortless," he said. He used Moroccanoil products, starting with the brand's Root Boost ($32) to give her hair volume. Then, he blow-dried her hair with a round brush and sprayed the Dry Texture Spray ($32) throughout. After curling her hair in different directions using the Everlasting Curl Titanium Curling Iron ($160), he brushed her hair and added a spritz of the Luminous Hair Spray - Strong Finish ($28) to secure the look for the night.

Morris's wavy, brunette hair fell far past her waist. Celebrity hairstylist, Laura Polko, was the expert behind the look. "With a look like Maren's, where the curls are brushed out to create a more polished, airy wave, many people worry about the curls falling," Laura said. "The key is to let the curls set and cool completely before brushing them out. Hair will set in the shape it cools in, so it's important to give it time to cool first, ensuring the waves stay intact without losing their shape."

She prepped Maren's hair with Laura Polko Los Angeles Leave-In Conditioner ($7). After rough-drying her hair, she smoothed out the ends with a round brush and curled her lengths with a 1.25-inch curling iron. (She sprayed each section with Big Sexy Hair Spray ($23) before wrapping it around the iron). For Maren's front pieces, she used Sun Bum's Surf Paste ($17) to keep the style in place.

Angelina Jolie wore her trademark long hair in a soft and elegant half-up style.

