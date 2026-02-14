The Hair Experts Have Spoken—These 6 Steps Promise Next-Level Shine and Strength

If your hair feels limp, looks lacklustre or snaps more easily than it once did, you’re not imagining it. There has rarely been a more important moment to focus on strengthening hair, and that’s not hyperbole; it’s reality. Seasonal shifts alone can quietly erode hair health long before lifestyle habits enter the equation—and hair breakage is often the result.
As Issey Cook, stylist at Larry King South Kensington, explains: "Winter air has a way of quietly undermining even the healthiest strands, and that's before you factor in the relentless cycle of curling, straightening and blow-drying. Cold air outside, dry central heating indoors and product overload also disrupt the hair’s moisture balance."
In other words, even well-maintained hair is under pressure. So yes, it’s safe to assume it may not be looking its absolute best right now. The first step? A decisive trim. "This will give you a healthier base to work from and prevent splits from moving up the hair shaft and causing further damage," Cook advises.
But restoring strength is only half the story. Maintaining a sleek, glossy finish requires intention and consistency. With a considered haircare routine and expert insight, strengthening strands becomes far less daunting. Think of this as a strength training plan for your hair, because healthy hair isn’t just about quick fixes, it’s about understanding what it truly needs. The good news? With the right balance, even compromised lengths can make a refined return to their former glory.
1. Treat Your Scalp Like Skin
"Your scalp is your hair’s support system," says Anabel Kingsley, lead trichologist and brand president at Philip Kingsley. "It’s skin, and it needs similar care to the skin on your face."
Good scalp hygiene is essential for healthy hair growth, which means washing it regularly, ideally every other day or even daily, advises Kingsley. If you have fine hair and are washing it less in hopes of reducing greasiness, Kingsley says this is pointless. "Contrary to popular belief, hair cannot be 'trained' to produce less oil by washing it less. In fact, product buildup can clog follicles and compromise hair growth."
Flaky or irritated scalps are also common in colder months due to wind, stress and central heating. Kingsley suggests targeted scalp treatments and overnight serums, which can help balance oil, strengthen the scalp barrier and support long-term hair health.
Charlotte Mensah
Manketti Oil Salt Scrub
Created by legendary hairstylist Charlotte Mensah, this gentle scalp scrub tackles common scalp concerns while promoting healthy hair growth. Exfoliating salts from Ghana and the Himalayas clear buildup, while nourishing oils hydrate and soothe, leaving the scalp balanced, flake-free and ready for stronger, healthier hair.
The Nue Co.
Supa Thick Treatment
This clever serum works on the scalp’s micro‑environment to gently exfoliate skin while postbiotics clear blocked follicles and prebiotics help to rebalance the microbiome for a healthier scalp foundation. Circulation‑stimulating botanicals like rosemary and peppermint also support new hair growth.
2. Up Your Moisture Game
A shift in texture, subtle thinning or increased hair loss can feel alarming, but these changes are often the result of entirely normal, cumulative stressors. Seasonal fluctuations, heat styling, lifestyle demands and even product overload can gradually compromise the hair fibre, leaving it weaker, drier and more prone to damage over time. The result? Hair that’s not just dry on the surface, but weakened through the mid-lengths and ends after losing both water and protein support.
Rather than just relying on heavy, occasional treatments, Cook recommends consistent, lightweight hydration (like conditioner) to reinforce the hair fibre without weighing it down. "Used regularly, moisture-focused products that combine hydration with protein support help hair stay resilient, softer and shinier, instead of just repairing damage once it’s already done."
JVN
Nurture Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner
This power duo is brimming with lightweight hydrating heroes such as shine-restoring panthenol, soothing aloe leaf juice and amino acids, all of which boost moisture retention after each use.
3. Cut Back on Damage-Causing Habits
If you’re trying to strengthen your hair, experts agree it’s time to pause chemical processes like bleaching, keratin treatments or frequent colouring.
"These processes force open the cuticle and break internal bonds," reveals trichologist Hannah Gaboardi. Over time, this leads to protein and lipid loss, increased porosity and damage to the cortex, the part of the hair responsible for strength and elasticity.
Heat styling should also be limited. Cook advises keeping it to once a week, where possible, or less, as constant heat dries and weakens the hair shaft.
Finally, avoiding tight hairstyles is also a good shout, as overuse can delay regrowth and place tension on already weakened follicles. "Styles such as braids, ponytails, weaves and extensions can cause excessive stress on the scalp, leading over time to follicle damage and potential hair loss, particularly around the hairline, temples and nape of the neck. Less strain allows better blood flow to the scalp, helping hair receive the nutrients needed for healthy growth," explains Gaboardi.
Silke London
Heatless Curler
Stepping away from heated tools doesn’t have to mean dialing down your style. When left in overnight, these silk heatless curlers allow you to wake up to plush, full-bodied waves that look effortlessly polished.
4. Use Hair Masks Strategically
"A hair mask helps deeply hydrate, improve elasticity and reduce breakage," explains Gaboardi. Masks work by filling in weak or damaged areas of the cuticle, restoring strength where protein or moisture has been lost. The key to results lies in choosing the right formula.
"Protein and amino-acid rich masks help rebuild structure, while oil and lipid-based formulas smooth and protect the hair shaft by sealing in hydration," she adds.
If hair feels weak, stretchy when wet, snaps easily or won’t hold its shape, it’s usually a sign that the internal structure needs support. This points to protein loss, meaning a mask rich in amino acids or proteins will help rebuild strength and resilience.
If hair feels rough, dull, frizzy or dry but doesn’t necessarily break, dehydration is more likely the issue. In this case, oil- and lipid-rich masks are better suited, as they smooth the cuticle and seal in moisture.
As for how often? Aim to use a hair mask once or twice a week, especially if you’re heat styling more frequently or spending time in dry, centrally heated environments
Living Proof
Moisture Rescue Mask
Helping to smooth cuticles and seal in moisture, this lightweight mask is packed with meadowfoam seed oil and Cupuaçu butter to condition hair and inject shine from root to tip.
K18
Hair Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
This K18 treatment has earned its cult status for good reason. Unlike traditional treatments that coat the hair, the hero ingredient (the K18Peptide™ protein) works within the inner structure of the hair fibre for optimum repair. Suitable for all hair types, it works in just 4 minutes to strengthen and rebuild colour-damaged, weak strands.
5. Protect Hair From Stress
Small changes can make a big difference when hair is fragile. Microfibre towels, silk pillowcases and shower filters all help reduce unnecessary stress on hair and scalp.
Cotton pillowcases are particularly troublesome. "Cotton is highly absorbent, so it saps moisture from strands," explains Gaboardi. "But swapping to a silk pillowcase helps hair retain moisture overnight," she adds.
Gaboardi also recommends an at-home shower filter. "It can support hair health by removing harsh minerals, such as magnesium, that leave hair dry and brittle. By reducing mineral buildup, it helps minimise breakage and keeps the hair shaft stronger and better nourished." Even better, shower filters may also support scalp health by easing dandruff, itchiness and irritation, allowing follicles to thrive.
Jolie Skin co
Filtered Showerhead
Granted, this is an investment, but it's a smart one. Powered by advanced filtration technology that helps remove chlorine and heavy metals from your water, it bolsters your washing routine, leaving hair noticeably softer, shinier and healthier-looking.
Noughty
Hair Towel
With over 700 five-star reviews, this microfiber hair towel quickly removes excess moisture to reduce drying time, while the soft material is gentle on hair, preventing tangles and split ends. I also love how it's small enough to pop in your gym bag or carry on.
6. Support Hair Strength From the Inside Out
Hair health doesn’t begin and end with products. "Blood tests and nutritional support are crucial, especially for women experiencing thinning, breakage or post-pregnancy shedding," says Gaboardi.
She adds, "Many women have underlying iron or vitamin deficiencies that directly affect hair growth and strength, so levels need to be in the higher range to support healthy growth." This is particularly important for those with PCOS, endometriosis or postpartum hair loss.
A nutrient-rich diet high in iron, protein, biotin, vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids, alongside targeted supplementation, can help strengthen the hair shaft, reduce breakage and promote healthier growth overall.
For more advanced concerns, Gaboardi notes that in-clinic treatments such as PRP may be considered. "The treatment uses concentrated platelets from the patient’s own blood, which are injected into areas of thinning to stimulate follicles and support hair growth and scalp health."
Viviscal
Hair Supplements
Viviscal supplements stand out from the crowd. Beloved by beauty editors, the science-backed formula contain biotin, zinc, iron, vitamin C and antioxidant-rich millet seed extract to help nourish weak and thinning hair.