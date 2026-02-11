How to Create the Perfect Haircare Routine, According to Top Experts

When I was younger, my haircare routine used to be as simple as shampoo and conditioner. That was it, that's all I did. I look back now and shudder at the fact that I wasn't even using a heat protectant or nourishing hair mask before frazzling my ends with a pair of old hair straighteners, let alone using a hair serum. Luckily, times have changed significantly, and with more information than ever at our fingertips about how to care for our specific hair types, it's safe to say that my haircare routine is a little more advanced.
Much like my skincare routine, I'm not only using products that make my hair look good, but I'm also considering the health of my hair and scalp and using things I know will benefit my hair in the long run. That being said, with so many scalp serums, hair oils and deep-conditioning treatments on the market, it's all become a little overwhelming as of late.
To get to the bottom of what a perfect haircare routine actually looks like, I reached out to two leading experts in the haircare industry. I caught up with the lead trichologist and brand president of Philip Kingsley, Anabel Kingsley, and Tina Farey, editorial director at Rush Hair, all about how to build the right haircare routine with the right products. Keep on scrolling for their top tips.
How to Build a Haircare Routine
So, where to start? "When building a routine from scratch, it’s essential to start with the basics," explains Farey. "Identify your hair type, texture and any hair concerns that you want to target and go from there. If you’re unsure, chat with your stylist, who will be able to guide you in the right direction."
According to Farey, once you have your routine nailed, consistency is key. "Remember that consistency matters more than quantity, and routines should be adjusted as your hair needs change," she tells me. "Ensure that you choose products that are specifically formulated for your hair type and are not just a 'fad' on social media if you want to see proper results."
Another key thing to remember? Every step is important. "Each step needs to work in unison to achieve the result you’re looking for," Farey says. "Cleansing removes any build-up and residue from the scalp, conditioning combats any dryness, dehydration or damage, and products like hair masks, hair oils and heat protectants are all used to target any hair woes."
What Does the Perfect Haircare Routine Look Like?
"The perfect haircare routine will be different for everyone," says Kingsley. "No two heads of hair are the same. You also have seasons, hair condition, styling preferences and age as factors to consider."
However, according to Kingsley, some general rules will set you up for a happy scalp and healthy hair. Yes, if the experts were to create the ideal routine, then it would look a little something like this.
The Perfect Haircare Routine
1. Pre-Shampoo Treatment
This step is totally optional, but if you want to take your haircare routine to the next level, or your hair is feeling particularly damaged, Farey says you can start with a nourishing pre-shampoo treatment. "One of my top products is the Kérastase Première Bonding Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment. This is my go-to for prepping and nourishing the hair before thoroughly cleansing, without stripping too much moisture."
If you suffer from product buildup, you can also use a treatment to help deliver a more thorough cleanse. "If you shampoo less than every two days, use an exfoliating scalp mask before shampooing, and work an anti-microbial (aka anti-dandruff shampoo) into your wash day routine – use this as your first shampoo, and then use one for your hair texture for your second lather," recommends Kingsley.
"The advantages of pre-shampoo treatments are that they can be applied more liberally, actives can be at a higher concentration, and, as excess heavy residue is washed away, they can be applied closer to the roots and do not weigh down your hair," Kingsley tells me.
Shop Pre-Shampoo Treatments:
Kérastase
Première Bonding Pre-Shampoo Hair Treatment
This pre-shampoo treatment repairs and restores damaged hair, whilst also working to reduce breakage. Apply to damp hair and leave on for five minutes before going in with shampoo.
Philip Kingsley
Flaky Itchy Scalp Mask
If your scalp is feeling itchy, sensitive or flaky, reach for a scalp treatment like this one from Philip Kingsley, packed with piroctone olamine and salicylic acid to sweep away dandruff.
2. Shampoo
So, onto the all-important shampoo step. "Shampooing removes old, oxidized, inflammatory oils, dead skin cells, sweat, product and pollution—all of which can build up and negatively affect scalp health and hair growth," explains Kingsley. How often you shampoo is totally up to you. If you have oily roots, you'll likely want to wash your hair more often than someone with dry hair, for example.
As mentioned above, if you don't wash your hair that often, it's best to start with a clarifying shampoo before moving to a shampoo designed specifically for your hair type for your second lather. However, if you wash your hair daily or every other day, Kingsley says to shampoo once and base your shampoo on your hair texture.
How you shampoo your hair is also very important. "Focus on your scalp, not your strands, advises Kingsley. "Don’t rub your hair or pile it on top of your head. There is no need to apply shampoo directly to your mid-length and ends. Instead, gently squeeze suds throughout your lengths and rinse very well."
Shop Shampoo:
Ouai
Detox Shampoo
Ouai's Detox Shampoo is a great option for your first lather, as it removes product build-up without stripping the hair.
Arkive Headcare
The All Day Everyday Shampoo
Then, choose a shampoo for your specific hair type. This is a great everyday option from Arkive, suitable for all hair types and scented with notes of mandarin, rhubarb and vanilla.
3. Conditioner
"Always apply conditioner to your hair after shampooing," says Kingsley. "Conditioners detangle, reduce frizz and static and impart a light protective film over your hair. If you have fine or thin hair, only use a small amount and focus the application on your mid-lengths and ends. For coarser or coiled hair, apply liberally and further up (but not to) your scalp."
Shop Conditioner:
Olaplex
No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
If you like to frequently colour or heat style your hair, your ends will love this nourishing Olaplex formula, powered by the brand's patented bond-building technology.
Cantu
Shea Butter for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Hydrating Cream Conditioner
Cantu's conditioner has been formulated for natural curls, coils and waves, and for under £10, you can't go wrong.
4. Hair Mask
This is definitely not something you need to use all the time, but adding in a hydrating hair mask once or twice a week will really help to nourish the ends of your hair. "I love the Kérastase Chronologiste Masque for intense hydration, long-lasting frizz control and ultra-shiny hair," says Farey.
Shop Hair Masks:
Kérastase
Chronologiste Hair Mask
If it's good enough for Farey, then Kérastase's hydrating hair mask is definitely good enough for me.
Another hydrating option for the ends of your hair is a leave-in conditioner. Again, this isn't something you have to use, but it can be a welcome addition if you suffer from dry hair or lots of tangles. "Post shampoo, use a detangling conditioning spray before combing through," says Kingsley. "Remove tangles starting from your ends and gradually work your way up. Once your hair is properly detangled, you can swipe down from the top."
If you have coily hair, Kingsley recommends detangling in sections, using a wide-tooth comb with ample conditioner in the shower.
Shop Leave-In Conditioners:
Amika
Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Leave-In Conditioner
Packed with hyaluronic acid, this leave-in conditioner will detangle your hair in no time.
Aveda
Nutriplenish Leave-In Conditioner
Not only will this formula nourish your hair, but it also protects against thermal treatments and contains a UV filter to combat dryness from sun exposure.
6. Heat Protectant
Once your hair is washed, it's up to you whether you want to let it dry naturally or style it with a hair dryer or styling tool, such as the Dyson Airwrap. If you are leaving it to air dry, you might benefit from adding an air-dry cream to your routine. If you have wavy or curly hair, you might prefer to use a curl cream, followed by a curl gel, to help define your natural texture.
However, if you are heat styling, then heat protection is key. "Always use a heat protective product and apply it to all areas where heat will be placed," says Kingsley. "High heat damages the cuticle (the hair’s outer protective layer) and can also compromise the bonds and proteins that hold it together."
In terms of heat protectant, Kingsley tells me that sprays are generally better for fine hair, whereas oils and serums work well for coarser and coiled hair. "However, you can combine the two," she tells me. "Use a spray throughout and focus oils and heavier products on your mid-lengths and ends only, adjusting the amount you use. It’s really about getting to know your hair and what works for you."
Shop Heat Protectant:
K18 Hair
Heatbounce Conditioning Heat Protectant
K18 puts hair health at the centre of all its formulas, and it's heat protectant, powered by the brand's heat-shielding patented technology, protects against heat damage up to 232°C.
GHD
Bodyguard Heat Protect Spray
I use Ghd hair tools all the time, so it makes total sense to use the matching heat protectant, too.
7. Hair Oil
Once your hair is styled, finish things off with a few drops of hair oil for that final hit of moisture and shine. If you have finer hair, reach for a lightweight formula. However, those of you with thicker hair will benefit from a rich, hydrating formula to help nourish your mid-lengths and ends.