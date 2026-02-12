I don't know about you, but this winter has felt like it's lasted an incredibly long time...and it's only February. Luckily, there's a new, sneaky beauty sale to lift my spirits and offer an opportunity to upgrade my routine. (It's the little things!). Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is on now through February 18, and during it, you can save up to 40% on internet-viral beauty products. There are high-performance Korean skincare products, including a TikTok-famous face mask. There are designer perfumes (yes, really). There are even a few French pharmacy essentials. Ahead, see 18 editor-approved items to get before they're gone.
BIODANCE
Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask
I can attest to the glow-boosting goodness of this internet-viral face mask. It works in a few hours or overnight (I prefer the latter) and treats the skin with collagen-boosting peptides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and galactomyces (a yeast-derived, "glass skin" ingredient). I use it before big events, so I wake up with smooth, plump, glossy-looking skin.
BIODANCE
Pore Perfecting Collagen Peptide Serum
Here's another Biodance product I recommend. Formulated with 10 complex peptides, low-molecular collagen, and hyaluronic acid, this all-star serum hydrates, firms, and minimizes the appearance of pores. It's basically a one-way ticket to for smooth, plump, and bouncy-looking skin.
Isle of Paradise
Self Tanning Face & Body Drops
I love these tanning drops because they're so easy to use and give my dull, winter skin a sunny glow. Simply add a few droplets to your favorite moisturizer before blending it thoroughly into your skin. After a few hours, you'll have an even, sun-kissed, and natural-looking glow.
TAN-LUXE
The Gradual Illuminating Tanning Lotion
Speaking of self-tanner, editors have stocked their bathrooms with Tan-Luxe's products for years (I'm one of them). This gradual oil-lotion hybrid smooths and conditions the skin, while delivering a natural-looking glow without streaks, patchiness, or a harsh smell. It's one of the few formulas that I use regularly (and keeps me far away from spray-tan appointments).
RALPH LAUREN FRAGRANCES
Romance - Eau De Parfum
This perfume really epitomizes the timeless, aspirational appeal of true romance. Yep, I'm talking about classic fairytale fodder. With notes of rose, jasmine, lily, and musk, it's fresh, floral, and balanced. The addition of pink pepper and mandarin orange evokes the sparkling levity of falling in love. If there's one thing I'm going to put my Prime account to good use for ahead of Valentine's Day, it's this.
TIRTIR
Milk Skin Rice Toner
This wildly popular milky toner has so many glowing reviews (pun intended). Formulated with rice bran extract, ceramides, niacinamide, and chamomile flower, it quenches dry skin and leaves it feeling soft, smooth, and supple—all before you make your way to your moisturizer.
celimax
The Vita A Retinal Shot Tightening Booster
Maybe it's because I've recently gotten back on my retinol game, but I instantly added this high-performance product to my cart when I saw it was on sale (42% off!). It's infused with 0.1% retinal (the strongest retinoid), peptides, and something called "A Shot," which is a micro-particle designed to penetrate into the pores and enhance overall absorption. Over time, it targets everything from fine lines and wrinkles, to skin texture, enlarged pores, and loss of elasticity.
Armani Beauty
My Way Eau De Parfum
IMO, this is one of the most exquisite floral-woody fragrances on the market, and I don't say that lightly. With notes of bergamot, orange blossom, jasmine, tuberose, cedar wood, and vanilla, it's soft, sensual, and utterly sophisticated.
Kitsch
Ceramic Thermal Hair Rollers
I've used these hair rollers for years, and they're the first ones I recommend to anyone who asks me how to either A) make their at-home blow-outs last longer, or B) bring a boost of '90s-supermodel volume to fine hair. When I use them alongside my Dyson Airwrap, I get the bouncy, fluffy hair of my dreams.
OPI
Nail Lacquer - Bubble Bath
I, like so many other beauty editors, wear OPI's iconic Bubble Bath nail polish like it's my job. There's nothing quite like the sheer, creamy pink color (it looks so fresh and sophisticated, especially on short nails!). So, obviously, I'm taking this sale as a sign to stock up.
Lancôme
Génifique Ultimate Recovery Serum
This anti-aging serum is good, and I don't just say that from personal observation. I say it, because it has clinical trials to back it up. In eight weeks, 95% of users saw visibly reduced fine lines and 88% saw more radiant skin. It's all thanks to a combo of beta glucan, hyaluronic acid, and licorice extract. The first is known for barrier repair (and is highly underrated ingredient IMO!). The second is hydrating and plumping, and the third is a powerful antioxidant. Together, they provide full-scale skin-strengthening and ant-aging benefits.
Palmer's
Cocoa Butter Formula Body Oil - Tahitian Vanilla
I love a drugstore product, so much so, that I run a series called Drugstore Heroes, in which beauty experts share their desert-island drugstore products. I'm constantly testing new, affordable products, but I also have old favorites I continue to come back. Palmer's Body Oil is one of them. I love the price point, but I love the silky, moisturizing formula even more. This one is scented with Tahitian vanilla, so it not only makes my limbs look incredible, but it makes them smell delectable too.
Lancôme
La Vie Est Belle Eau De Parfum
Lancôme's La Vie Est Belle Eau de Parfum is a classic choice for a reason. It's a sweet floral scent (iris is the star of the show) with a warm, earthy undertone (notes like warm vanilla, spun sugar, and patchouli lend it depth). All I'll say is wear this, and wait for the compliments to roll in.
Bioderma
Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water
You'd be hard-pressed to find a French pharmacy product that's more well-loved than Bioderma's Sensibio H20. I personally know so many editors and makeup artists who keep this in their personal kits. The micellar water is gentle, hydrating, and whisks away makeup in a flash. I should know. I use it pretty much every time I apply winged liner. I add a few drops to a cotton swap, and sharpen any messy lines for a perfect and precise look.
Bioderma
Atoderm Shower Oil
If there's one other French pharmacy product to purchase during this Amazon sale, it's Bioderma's Atoderm Shower Oil. It's rich, silky, and hydrating, never failing to leave my dry, redness-prone skin smooth and petal-soft. And if you're slightly scared or put off by the idea of shower oil, don't be. I think of it as double-cleansing, but for your body. It makes my skin feel extra clean, rather than oily or full of residue. Promise!