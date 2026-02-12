This Sneaky Amazon Beauty Sale Is So Good (But Short-Lived)—20 Items I'm Adding to My Cart Before They're Gone

From Korean skincare to French pharmacy essentials.

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News
Amazon beauty collage
(Image credit: Original art by Audrey Hedlund)

I don't know about you, but this winter has felt like it's lasted an incredibly long time...and it's only February. Luckily, there's a new, sneaky beauty sale to lift my spirits and offer an opportunity to upgrade my routine. (It's the little things!). Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale is on now through February 18, and during it, you can save up to 40% on internet-viral beauty products. There are high-performance Korean skincare products, including a TikTok-famous face mask. There are designer perfumes (yes, really). There are even a few French pharmacy essentials. Ahead, see 18 editor-approved items to get before they're gone.