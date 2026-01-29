I'm a Derm on Fifth Ave—These Are My Must-Have Skincare Products

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

There's no debate about it: Dendy Engelman, MD, FAAD, is a certified legend in the dermatology space. I first met her at the Shafer Clinic on Fifth Avenue, the prestigious practice she shares with David Shafer, MD, FACS. Their clinic is located 33 stories high and has sweeping views of Manhattan's skyscrapers—that's impressive and all, but I was more wowed by Engelman's flawless skin. Her client list includes actress Sofía Vergara, supermodel Elle Macpherson, and multi-hyphenate Kristin Chenoweth, so I figured she'd have some juicy skincare secrets to spill. Luckily, she was kind enough to bless me with her expert tips and product recs so I can share with the world.

Engelman became interested in skincare at a young age and fell in love with dermatology while in med school. "It blends science and artistry," she tells me. "It's one of the few fields in medicine where I can help people not only feel better medically but also feel more confident in their appearance. That intersection of health and beauty completely captured me," she says.

At her practice, Engelman gives all her clients celeb-level attention, working with them to create a customized plan of technologies, treatments, and medical-grade skincare to enhance their unique beauty.

If you can't book an appointment with her, don't worry—she gave me the exact prescription to get the best skin of your life this year. "I'd recommend a treatment that delivers both immediate glow and long-term benefits, such as Everesse Monopolar RF," she explains. "It uses controlled heat to stimulate collagen remodeling deep within the skin. It's fantastic for improving skin texture, tightening, and giving a more lifted, youthful appearance."

Equally as important, she recommends combining any treatment with a personalized skincare regimen for long-lasting results. "The goal is radiant, healthy skin that lasts, not just a quick fix," she says. A consistent routine wins over quick fixes every time.

That begs the question: What products have earned a spot in Engelman's daily lineup? She swears by medical-grade skincare and the pricey-but-worth-it Lyma Laser, but she also told me about her favorite under-$20 gems from Ulta, like the Thayers toner and Byoma lip oil. Keep scrolling to shop all the favorites she can't live without.

