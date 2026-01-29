I'm a Derm on Fifth Ave—These Are My Must-Have Skincare Products

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
There's no debate about it: Dendy Engelman, MD, FAAD, is a certified legend in the dermatology space. I first met her at the Shafer Clinic on Fifth Avenue, the prestigious practice she shares with David Shafer, MD, FACS. Their clinic is located 33 stories high and has sweeping views of Manhattan's skyscrapers—that's impressive and all, but I was more wowed by Engelman's flawless skin. Her client list includes actress Sofía Vergara, supermodel Elle Macpherson, and multi-hyphenate Kristin Chenoweth, so I figured she'd have some juicy skincare secrets to spill. Luckily, she was kind enough to bless me with her expert tips and product recs so I can share with the world.
Engelman became interested in skincare at a young age and fell in love with dermatology while in med school. "It blends science and artistry," she tells me. "It's one of the few fields in medicine where I can help people not only feel better medically but also feel more confident in their appearance. That intersection of health and beauty completely captured me," she says.
At her practice, Engelman gives all her clients celeb-level attention, working with them to create a customized plan of technologies, treatments, and medical-grade skincare to enhance their unique beauty.
If you can't book an appointment with her, don't worry—she gave me the exact prescription to get the best skin of your life this year. "I'd recommend a treatment that delivers both immediate glow and long-term benefits, such as Everesse Monopolar RF," she explains. "It uses controlled heat to stimulate collagen remodeling deep within the skin. It's fantastic for improving skin texture, tightening, and giving a more lifted, youthful appearance."
Equally as important, she recommends combining any treatment with a personalized skincare regimen for long-lasting results. "The goal is radiant, healthy skin that lasts, not just a quick fix," she says. A consistent routine wins over quick fixes every time.
That begs the question: What products have earned a spot in Engelman's daily lineup? She swears by medical-grade skincare and the pricey-but-worth-it Lyma Laser, but she also told me about her favorite under-$20 gems from Ulta, like the Thayers toner and Byoma lip oil. Keep scrolling to shop all the favorites she can't live without.
LYMA
Laser Starter Kit
"The LYMA Laser is one of the most advanced at-home skin rejuvenation devices I’ve seen come to market. What sets it apart is that it's not your typical LED or over-the-counter laser—this is a low-level laser therapy (LLLT) device that uses 808nm near-infrared laser technology, a wavelength that penetrates deeply into the skin to stimulate cellular repair, collagen production, and reduce inflammation."
Thayers
Milky Hydrating Face Toner
"This affordable hydrating milky toner is an excellent option for dry or flaky skin because it combines snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid, which are two powerful hydrators that help calm redness while restoring moisture for a softer, more radiant complexion. It also works effectively to remove residual makeup and impurities, leaving the skin clean, refreshed, and balanced without stripping its natural moisture."
Epionce
Lytic Gel Cleanser
"I love that it gently resurfaces the skin without the irritation that can often come with more aggressive exfoliants. The formula uses a blend of salicylic acid and soothing botanicals to clear pores and smooth the skin barrier simultaneously; it's a beautiful balance of efficacy and tolerance."
NOW Solutions
Hyaluronic Acid Firming Serum
"What makes NOW Solutions Hyaluronic Serum stand out to me is its ability to deliver lightweight yet powerful hydration that instantly plumps the skin. With hyaluronic acid as the hero ingredient, it replenishes moisture levels and enhances overall suppleness. It's simple, effective, and an easy staple for keeping skin healthy and hydrated."
Elm Biosciences
A3O™ Elemental Serum
"This serum not only helps defend against environmental damage, but also strengthens the skin barrier and improves hydration. A3O™ Complex, which pairs acetyl zingerone, bakuchiol, and a lipid component to target oxidative stress and inflammation without the irritation."
Medik8
Crystal Retinal Serum
"Medik8 has managed to stabilize retinaldehyde in a way that’s not only effective but gentle. It gradually releases the active, allowing the skin to adapt. So even patients with sensitive or reactive skin types can slowly build tolerance, which is often a major barrier when starting retinoids. They've formulated different strengths, from 1 to 24, which is excellent from a dermatologic perspective because we can titrate based on the patient's skin history and goals."
BYOMA
Liptide pH Color-Changing Lip Oil
"I love BYOMA’s Liptide pH Lip Oil because it delivers instant hydration while supporting the delicate lip barrier with peptides and nourishing oils. The pH-adjusting tint makes it universally flattering, giving lips a healthy flush that looks completely natural. It feels weightless and glossy, never sticky, so it's perfect for everyday wear."
"What's smart about this formulation is the air-tight, single-use delivery system. It keeps the active ingredients, including ceramides, fatty acids, and cholesterol, stable and effective, which is often a challenge with skincare."
medicube
Zero Pore Pad
"I love Medicube's Zero Pore Pads because they make pore care simple and effective. The exfoliating formula helps sweep away excess oil and dead skin cells, leaving skin visibly smoother and more refined. They're gentle enough for daily use, so you get consistent results without irritation."
Image Skincare
Vol.u.lift GLP-1 4D Skin Rebound Complex
"This breakthrough formula hydrates deeply while helping to restore volume and improve density, thanks to its volumizing complex and XOSM technology."
ISDIN Isdinceutics
Mineral Facial Powder Brush
"ISDIN Isdinceutics Mineral Brush makes daily sun protection effortless. The ultrafine mineral powder provides broad-spectrum SPF defense while helping to mattify and set makeup throughout the day. It's portable, easy to reapply, and gentle enough for even the most sensitive skin types."
Toty
Solaria Mineral SPF 50+
"This SPF functions as a three-in-one product, providing the benefits of a serum, a broad-spectrum SPF 50+ mineral sunscreen, and a makeup primer, thanks to its antioxidant-rich formula and universal soft beige tint."
Clé de Peau Beauté
Concealer SPF 27
"A truly standout makeup product. The texture blends seamlessly without settling into fine lines, making it ideal not only for concealing imperfections but also for brightening and smoothing the under-eye area."
Upneeq
Eye Drops
"This is a lifesaver on all days that I need to look more awake. It's a single-use eye drop that comes in easily accessible packets. The drops work by stimulating the Müller's muscle in the eyelid, causing it to contract and lift the upper eyelid, making the eyelids appear wider and more open. It’s a blessing for every day but especially for big events and TV when every mm counts!"