I'm on the Hunt for an Elegant, Expensive-Looking Haircut—This Trending Bob Might Be the One

Grace Lindsay
By
published
in News

Now that we're in autumn, I've noticed a lot of people switching up their hairstyles and getting a fresh cut for the new season. It seems that everyone around me has decided to go shorter this September, so I have no doubt that the bob haircut is about to have a huge revival. In fact, just the other day I was chatting to a friend who already has a bob, and she was saying that she's desperate to get a few more inches off the ends.

She's not the only one. A quick look on Google Trends and you'll see that lots of people are searching for "micro bob" hair inspiration this season, and after doing a little digging into this trending haircut, I can totally see why.

Not only does this short hairstyle look extremely elegant, but it will also pair perfectly with all of your chunky knitwear and coats this autumn. So, if you're thinking about getting the chop, keep on scrolling to learn more about this trending haircut, and check out some of my favourite micro bob hairstyles to take with you on your trip to the salon...

What Is a Micro Bob?

So, what is a micro bob? As the name suggests, a micro bob is a super short haircut where the hair typically sits at your chin or above. It often has a blunter finish but you can also add shorter layers for more movement. The best thing about this hairstyle is that you can customise it to suit your personal preferences. I recommend speaking to your hairdresser to decide what kind of length would work for you.

Micro Bob Inspiration

@the_oluwaseun micro bob

(Image credit: @the_oluwaseun)

Such a chic autumnal look.

@greceghanem micro bob

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Simply stunning.

@haileybieber micro bob

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Even Hailey is a fan.

@thevisuelofgrace micro bob

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

A micro bob looks super elegant when paired with a fringe.

@lilyallen micro bob

(Image credit: @lilyallen)

A side fringe also works well for a cool finish.

@sylviemus_ micro bob

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

This chin-skimming bob looks incredible with all hair textures.

@alyssainthecity micro bob

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

If you want something really short, go for a mix of a micro bob and a pixie.

@monamali_ micro bob

(Image credit: @monamali_)

I'm taking this photo to my hairdresser.

Products You Need for a Micro Bob

New Ghd Mini Hair Straightener in Black
GHD Hair
Mini Hair Straightener

These mini hair straighteners make styling a bob so much easier.

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Oil
Gisou
Honey Infused Hair Oil

Add a little bit of this hair oil for a smooth, shiny finish.

Ouai Curl Crème
Ouai
Curl Crème

If you have natural waves or curls, embrace your texture with Ouai's Curl Crème.

Color Wow Mist-Ical Shine Spray
Color Wow
Mist-Ical Shine Spray

Don't forget a little shine spray to finish.

Explore More:
Haircut
Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Junior Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the junior beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's junior beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸