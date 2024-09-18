I'm on the Hunt for an Elegant, Expensive-Looking Haircut—This Trending Bob Might Be the One
Now that we're in autumn, I've noticed a lot of people switching up their hairstyles and getting a fresh cut for the new season. It seems that everyone around me has decided to go shorter this September, so I have no doubt that the bob haircut is about to have a huge revival. In fact, just the other day I was chatting to a friend who already has a bob, and she was saying that she's desperate to get a few more inches off the ends.
She's not the only one. A quick look on Google Trends and you'll see that lots of people are searching for "micro bob" hair inspiration this season, and after doing a little digging into this trending haircut, I can totally see why.
Not only does this short hairstyle look extremely elegant, but it will also pair perfectly with all of your chunky knitwear and coats this autumn. So, if you're thinking about getting the chop, keep on scrolling to learn more about this trending haircut, and check out some of my favourite micro bob hairstyles to take with you on your trip to the salon...
What Is a Micro Bob?
So, what is a micro bob? As the name suggests, a micro bob is a super short haircut where the hair typically sits at your chin or above. It often has a blunter finish but you can also add shorter layers for more movement. The best thing about this hairstyle is that you can customise it to suit your personal preferences. I recommend speaking to your hairdresser to decide what kind of length would work for you.
Micro Bob Inspiration
Such a chic autumnal look.
Simply stunning.
Even Hailey is a fan.
A micro bob looks super elegant when paired with a fringe.
A side fringe also works well for a cool finish.
This chin-skimming bob looks incredible with all hair textures.
If you want something really short, go for a mix of a micro bob and a pixie.
I'm taking this photo to my hairdresser.
Products You Need for a Micro Bob
