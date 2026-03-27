These 20 Playful Beauty Products are the Secret to Unlocking Your Whimsical Side This Spring

Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.
Have you noticed an unexpected uptick in the number of posts on your Explore Page and FYP touting the world "whimsy" in the caption and hashtags attached to TikTok beauty content? Over the past few months, my feed has been populated with everything from overflowing junk journals with beauty inspiration to scent hauls championing unexpected note combinations. While wouldn't describe myself as whimsical by nature, I've frequently been told I possess a certain, youthful energy and look... not unlike that of someone far younger than I am (believe it or not, I'm closer to 30 than 20).
I've recently begun to reframe it as a a testament to my innate whimsy that can be further highlighted by quirky, colorful, and playful beauty practices with the help of a few key products. Keep reading to discover the ones I've added to my routine to lean into the trend with my own personal take on it.
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Moody Makeup
Isamaya
Lip Lacq in Beetle
I've always loved how plump my lips are, but this Isamaya must-have truly helps accentuate the natural shape, creating what the brand describes as "best-stung lips, without needles." Its formula adds long-lasting moisture to dry lips while coating them with a proprietary botanical cocktail for the voluminous look and vinyl-like finish with a glassy glow. My favorite shade, Beetle, is a beautiful inky black color with electric blue shimmer.
Customers Say: "Oh, the packaging is stunning, and the texture, the color of the lip lacquer is amazing! I use it on my lips over scrub and serum, or I put a light layer on top of my regular lipstick. No matter the [shade], the lip lacquer really enhances it even more. I also have Beetle, it’s fantastic!"
Makeup by Mario
Ethereal Eyes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original
In case the news hasn't reached you yet, Makeup by Mario officially relaunched their most popular eye palette with 12 ethereal shades in glossy shimmer, sueded matte, and natural metallic finishes. While the shimmer shades are infused with pearls produce a reflective, wet-like shine, the sueded mattes have are defined by their enhanced grip in rich colors. Lastly, the natural metallics deliver a magical soft, metallic shine with micronized pigments.
Customers Say: "I’ve been loving the Makeup by Mario Ethereal Eyeshadow Palette. The shades are super soft and blend effortlessly, which makes it really easy to create both everyday and more glam looks. The finishes feel elevated, especially the shimmers, which give that smooth, almost wet-looking glow without being chunky. I also like how the tones are neutral but still interesting, so it never feels boring. It’s one of those palettes that just makes your makeup look more polished without trying too hard."
Chantecaille
Eye Lumière Liquid Eyeshadow in Tulle
Chantecaille is one of the first brands that come to mind when I think of ones with products that do romance in subtle (and equally whimsical) ways. Their limited edition Eye Lumière eyeshadow, for example, has a lustrous liquid formula that gives lids everything from a sheer wash of color to a gleaming metallic finish in three luminous shades. My favorite shade, Tulle, is a creamy champagne pink that appears rose gold against my skin tone.
Customers Say: "I really liked all three shades in this collection but opted for this one to give some definition. It's very easy to apply and blend and adds a soft wash of color that is really flattering. It lasts well and dries quickly so you can add liner. It's a good cream eyeshadow for day or a subtle evening look. Will buy another."
Flower Knows
Strawberry Cupid Cake Lip Cream in Soufflé
What's more coquette and charming than using a velvety matte lip in the shape of a decadent strawberry cream cake? Flower Knows' products are beloved for taking a playful approach to aesthetically-pleasing beauty essentials that regularly go viral, but this product's dessert-inspired design and its shades is worth gushing over. Part of the brand's Strawberry Cupid collection, it delivers a smooth, blurred look with a natural finish.
Customers Say: "This product is very unique. Shaped like a cute little cake!! I’ve never really seen a lipstick than you can dig out of the tube with the doe foot. But I honestly like it, because you can get the amount of product that you want and need! And this shade is beautiful."
Trish McEvoy
Intense Gel Eyeliner Pencil in Emerald
Whimsical makeup moments call for adding bold color and intensity, and this gel eyeliner pencil by Trish McEvoy is up to the task with five eye-catching colors and a high-performance design that glides effortlessly onto skin. It sets to a waterproof finish that lasts all day without skipping, smudging, or flaking, and can be used for everything from precise tightlining to graphic designs. While I do wish it came in more shades, I'll create my sleek cat eyes in Emerald and Arabian Nights.
Customers Say: "This gel eyeliner is a great find. It goes on easily, even with my more textured eyelids. And it stays put all day. The tip is very fine, so easy to do a fine line, or build up if you'd like. I had never used a gel liner before, and it makes all the difference."
If you're looking for an playful, energetic fragrance that adds a whimsical twist to your everyday routine, consider spritzing yourself with Nest New York's Indigo. Fresh, cool, and spicy, this eau de parfum explores the sunny Mediterranean coast using mouthwatering notes of bright lemon and bergamot beautifully accented by Moroccan tea, cashmere woods, and fleshy wild fig. Intoxicating and delectable, this perfume smells like a summer day at dusk in a bottle.
Customers Say: "[I] absolutely love this perfume. I find that it has the best performance/projection on rainy days. It starts off green and mossy, but over time, it develops into a sweet, heavy tea scent. The last note is a clean musk. It reminds me of wearing a soft knit sweater, sitting by the window and watching droplets slide down the glass pane—all while enjoying a cup of tea."