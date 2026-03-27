These 20 Playful Beauty Products are the Secret to Unlocking Your Whimsical Side This Spring

The nostalgia-drenched trend is taking over TikTok, one major beauty moment at a time.

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Destiny Joseph, Gabrielle Richardson, Megan Adelaide Vega, Allison Ho, and nails by Oksana Zavora
(Image credit: @isthisfate; @meganadelaide; @fridacashflow; @alllisonho; @chummy.nails)
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Gen Z Says is a bimonthly column chronicling the latest trends in the fashion-and-beauty space through the lens of Who What Wear's own Gen Z editors. Expect a download on the upcoming class of tastemakers, emerging designers, and shopping and style choices straight from the generation setting the trends.

Have you noticed an unexpected uptick in the number of posts on your Explore Page and FYP touting the world "whimsy" in the caption and hashtags attached to TikTok beauty content? Over the past few months, my feed has been populated with everything from overflowing junk journals with beauty inspiration to scent hauls championing unexpected note combinations. While wouldn't describe myself as whimsical by nature, I've frequently been told I possess a certain, youthful energy and look... not unlike that of someone far younger than I am (believe it or not, I'm closer to 30 than 20).

I've recently begun to reframe it as a a testament to my innate whimsy that can be further highlighted by quirky, colorful, and playful beauty practices with the help of a few key products. Keep reading to discover the ones I've added to my routine to lean into the trend with my own personal take on it.

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Moody Makeup

Gabrielle Joseph with matte, bronzed makeup and a retro bob

(Image credit: @fridacashflow)

Multi-Faceted Fragrances

Destiny Joseph with natural-looking makeup and an elevated, sporty outfit

(Image credit: @isthisfate)