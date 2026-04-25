I have a micro-fascination with playing detective. Maybe it’s the true crime podcasts I listen to while cooking dinner or the CIA-level sleuthing skills women seem to be born with, but I am particularly skilled at ID’ing the beauty products celebrities secretly use. Whether it’s the nondescript bottle left in the frame of a dressing room selfie or the half-concealed, label-free perfume hiding in a bathroom shot, I often use my overstuffed beauty brain to identify the skillfully disguised products (labels turned away, bottles half-cropped) from the packaging alone. (Because honestly, it’s usually the stuff celebs don’t push with a brand deal that they use most frequently.)
You see, celebrities and internet It girls are skilled in the art of disguise, knowing that an accidental snap of the products they keep on hand that aren’t the ones they campaign for can get them in hot water. But some stars don’t care—or maybe they’re just real—and post the occasional unpaid, non-spon con product pic that reminds us that… stars, they’re just like us. Take, for example, (what I believe is) the cool-girl-coded deodorant spotted in influencer Quenlin Blackwell’sCoachella trailer. Or the exact shade of Barbie-pink blush that Olandria Carthen used most recently, found only on her makeup artist’s page. My recent favorite: the Sol de Janeiro body cream stocked in Tyla and Zara Larsson’s shared sprinter van over Coachella weekend.
It doesn’t stop there. Keep reading for the fruits of my detective work.
Article continues below
13 Products It Girls Have Been Using for Weeks
Sol de Janeiro
Rosa Charmosa Dewy Body Cream
Singers Tyla and Larsson didn't just make headlines for their buzzy Coachella weekend filled with surprise cameos (PinkPantheress brought out Larsson during her weekend two set, who debuted a brand-new version of "Midnight Sun"), but also for their well-documented girls trip showcasing a real-life friendship, which included gems like this shot of Tyla. Once my attention left the singer's bedazzled lower back "tattoo," I quickly spied Sol de Janeiro's gorgeously scented Rosa Charmosa Dewy Body Cream behind her. Because let's face it—the desert is dry!
Dior
The Eye Patches
All eyes were on actress (and yes, the great-granddaughter of Ernest) Dree Hemingway as FX's American Love Story began its rollout, but my attention was on the chic fashion-lover's Instagram. She sported a pair of Dior's cooling under-eye patches while getting ready for an event to hydrate and caffeinate the under-eyes. You'll see lots of celebrities wearing eye patches as accessories nowadays, but none look as chic as this designer set.
Lore
Lovely and a Little Twisted Eau de Parfum
I'm not sure what Kendall Jenner smells like, but I have a newfound respect for the model-slash-entrepreneur's taste in fragrance after spotting this IYKYK brand on her curated bathroom countertop. In the bottom right-hand corner of her chic counterscape, Jenner has an array of perfumes organized neatly on a silver serving tray—complete with her sister Kylie Jenner's Cosmic 2.0 perfume and an array of Lore fragrances, including this sugary floral.
The luminous yellow bottle doesn't just look whimsical on her countertop—the notes reveal something endearing about the sophisticated star. A mix of rose milk, caramelized pistachio, patchouli, and vanilla musk adds a soft, romantic air to the model's aura, and I officially want to acquire a bottle of my own for spring.
Vaseline
Cocoa Butter Petroleum Jelly
Larsson is known for many things: her viral bedazzled glam, an ultraviolet tour wardrobe to fit her beach siren aesthetic, and for being candid online. An Instagram dump from two weeks ago shows a typical look into her busy tour life, from pictures napping to hotel hangouts with friends, but what caught my eye was a shot of Vaseline's Cocoa Butter Petroleum Jelly (after registering the clementine and burning incense stick, of course). A 7.5-ounce tub of this rich moisturizer goes for just $5 on Walmart, but this snap proves that basics work for everyone—even touring celebrities.
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Magic Touch Blush Trio in Pink
If you've ever wondered what pink blush Carthen uses to achieve her signature bubblegum-pink cheeks… same! That was, until I stumbled across her makeup artist, Kimora Milan's, post from a recent Barbie activation at Coachella, where she shared via an Instagram caption that the bright pink look was courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills' Magic Touch Blush Trio in Pink. These cream blushes are supremely easy to blend and build for customizable coverage, making a pigmented look like Carthen's a breeze.