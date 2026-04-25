I’ve Been Observing for 8 Weeks—These Are the Beauty Products It Girls Are Secretly Using Right Now

From Vaseline to luxury French skincare.

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A collage of Dree Hemingway, Olandria Carthen, and Kendall Jenner.
(Image credit: @dreelouisehemingway, @olandria, @kendalljenner)

I have a micro-fascination with playing detective. Maybe it’s the true crime podcasts I listen to while cooking dinner or the CIA-level sleuthing skills women seem to be born with, but I am particularly skilled at ID’ing the beauty products celebrities secretly use. Whether it’s the nondescript bottle left in the frame of a dressing room selfie or the half-concealed, label-free perfume hiding in a bathroom shot, I often use my overstuffed beauty brain to identify the skillfully disguised products (labels turned away, bottles half-cropped) from the packaging alone. (Because honestly, it’s usually the stuff celebs don’t push with a brand deal that they use most frequently.)

You see, celebrities and internet It girls are skilled in the art of disguise, knowing that an accidental snap of the products they keep on hand that aren’t the ones they campaign for can get them in hot water. But some stars don’t care—or maybe they’re just real—and post the occasional unpaid, non-spon con product pic that reminds us that… stars, they’re just like us. Take, for example, (what I believe is) the cool-girl-coded deodorant spotted in influencer Quenlin Blackwell’s Coachella trailer. Or the exact shade of Barbie-pink blush that Olandria Carthen used most recently, found only on her makeup artist’s page. My recent favorite: the Sol de Janeiro body cream stocked in Tyla and Zara Larsson’s shared sprinter van over Coachella weekend.

It doesn’t stop there. Keep reading for the fruits of my detective work.

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13 Products It Girls Have Been Using for Weeks

An image of Tyla from behind in a van.

(Image credit: @tyla)

Dree Hemingway wearing Dior eye patches.

(Image credit: @dreelouisehemingway)

An image of Kendall Jenner&#039;s bathroom countertop.

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

An image of Zara Larsson laughing on a bed.

(Image credit: @zaralarsson)

A selfie of Olandria Carthen.

(Image credit: @olandria)

A screenshot of Laura Harrier&#039;s Instagram story.

(Image credit: @lauraharrier)