I'm a Gen Z Fashion Editor—These 7 IYKYK Brands Should Be on Your Radar

Gen Z is known for being innovative, funny, and incredibly stylish. This youthful fashion crowd is full of opinions, trends to copy, and brands to share. On my daily TikTok scrolls, I've discovered new brands that I'm really into and excited to share with you all. Spring is finally here, and that's the perfect time to explore your personal style with pieces from emerging fashion brands.
As I saved all these emerging and established brands beloved by Gen Z, I also shopped each of them, and I can confidently say these pieces won't disappoint. From clothing to accessories, these brands are offering some of the coolest pieces to try for spring.
If you're curious about what stylish Gen Zers are wearing this spring, keep scrolling to discover the brands they're shopping.
Willy Chavarria
Willy Chavarria is an eponymous brand popular among the Gen Z fashion crowd. Chavarria designs pieces that are both relatable and aspirational, from baggy pants to cool jackets. Spring is looking like the best season to sport a look from the label.
ZARA
Willy Chavarria X Zara Long Pleated Shorts
WILLY CHAVARRIA
Ruff Rider Embroidered Woven Jacket
Willy Chavarria
Bad Boy Nylon Track Jacket
ZARA
Willy Chavarria X Zara Leather Clogs
WILLY CHAVARRIA
Knit Dress
MargeSherwood
If you're ever in need of a cool-girl bag, you've got to try one from MargeSherwood. I'm eyeing a few for spring and know other fashionable dressers would look great with them too. The brand offers an array of styles in modern shapes and colors that are easy to add into anyone's wardrobe.
MARGESHERWOOD
Hobo Shoulder Bag
MARGESHERWOOD
City Mini Suede Hobo Bag
MARGESHERWOOD
Bessette Shoulder Bag
MARGESHERWOOD
Black Halter Large Bag
MARGESHERWOOD
Soft Bowling Top Handle Bag
Damson Madder
Damson Madder is my favorite brand out of the bunch. Each piece is trendy but not so much that I'd get rid of anything in a year. I love its printed pieces, from skirts to tops to jackets. The brand has pieces you can dress up or down, which is always a plus.