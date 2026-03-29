I'm a Gen Z Fashion Editor—These 7 IYKYK Brands Should Be on Your Radar

They are so cool.

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gen z women wearing emerging brands damson madder and kallmeyer
(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck; @bonnieclyde; @cocoschiffer)
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Gen Z is known for being innovative, funny, and incredibly stylish. This youthful fashion crowd is full of opinions, trends to copy, and brands to share. On my daily TikTok scrolls, I've discovered new brands that I'm really into and excited to share with you all. Spring is finally here, and that's the perfect time to explore your personal style with pieces from emerging fashion brands.

As I saved all these emerging and established brands beloved by Gen Z, I also shopped each of them, and I can confidently say these pieces won't disappoint. From clothing to accessories, these brands are offering some of the coolest pieces to try for spring.

If you're curious about what stylish Gen Zers are wearing this spring, keep scrolling to discover the brands they're shopping.

Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria is an eponymous brand popular among the Gen Z fashion crowd. Chavarria designs pieces that are both relatable and aspirational, from baggy pants to cool jackets. Spring is looking like the best season to sport a look from the label.

a woman wearing a white button down, beige shorts and black shoes

(Image credit: Zara)

MargeSherwood

If you're ever in need of a cool-girl bag, you've got to try one from MargeSherwood. I'm eyeing a few for spring and know other fashionable dressers would look great with them too. The brand offers an array of styles in modern shapes and colors that are easy to add into anyone's wardrobe.

a woman wearing a brown shoulder bag, black dress, and black boots

(Image credit: Margesherwood)

Damson Madder

Damson Madder is my favorite brand out of the bunch. Each piece is trendy but not so much that I'd get rid of anything in a year. I love its printed pieces, from skirts to tops to jackets. The brand has pieces you can dress up or down, which is always a plus.

a woman wearing a butter yellow cardigan, red gingham skirt, and black boots

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)