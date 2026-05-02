I’ve long held the reputation of being a relatively Type B person when it comes to travel. That is, until it’s time to plan outfits and makeup looks. I wait until the last minute to dig out my suitcase from under my bed, I look up restaurants once I get to my destination (a little too late, Alyssa), and I’ve even been scammed trying to buy tickets to Versailles 20 minutes before boarding a flight to Paris. (True story!) But when it comes to planning looks, you’d think I ran the Navy.
Ever since discovering the magic of Canva in college, I routinely mood-board my outfits and beauty looks before trips (and have even employed these skills on behalf of my friends). After developing a unique, but highly effective planning strategy—where I look up pictures of the interiors and atmosphere of every hotel, restaurant, and activity on my itinerary—I record every lipstick, item of jewelry, shoe, and bag necessary, plus the different ways I can rearrange them throughout the duration of the trip. This doesn’t just make packing easier; it gives me a delicious new project every time I crack that suitcase open.
Now that I travel to chic places quite regularly for work, I’ve gotten this routine down to a science. So it’s not surprising that in the four trips I’ve taken this spring, I’ve found myself reaching for several of the same things when I get to packing (though seldom styling them the same way twice).
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I packed spring into a suitcase several times over the last few weeks to visit Los Angeles, Miami, and Palm Springs. Keep scrolling to see what went inside.
In My Suitcase: Los Angeles
My several trips to Los Angeles found me between West Hollywood and downtown L.A., staying at the recently reinvented Sun Rose West Hollywood and the Soho Warehouse. I was in town for different things—a trip to the 2026 Grammys and to experience Sephoria, Sephora’s top-of-the-line beauty convention—but the planning process for both trips involved several of the same pieces from my overstuffed wardrobe and makeup collection.
As someone who grew up romanticizing L.A., I wanted to lean into the dreamy silver screen fantasy of it all. I wore ruffly, tiered tops that fluttered as I walked, pairing them with everything from lace-trimmed skirts to breezy linen pants. Each look had a dramatic, yet sweet detail—from mesh scarves tied around my waist to period-piece jackets (like I stepped off a movie set, no?), and deep, Hollywood starlet pouts. I’m nothing if not extra.
L.A. Outfit Essentials
Free People
My Little Midi Skirt
This knee-grazing skirt instantly makes any warm-weather outfit look chic.
Sam Edelman
Dollie Sandal
A closet staple I can't go anywhere warm without.
Aritzia
The Lodge Pant CruiseLinen
A pair of linen pants that I bought for this trip and now cannot be parted with.