Nordstrom's Best-Selling Beauty Products Are Guaranteed to Please—Try This, This, and This

They're top-rated and highly recommended (by me).

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
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Beauty products on a tray

(Image credit: @meganadelaide)

I love digital window shopping. In my spare time, I'm known to spend over an hour on a site, add any number of items to my cart, and eventually close out the internet tab without making a purchase. It's like my brain gets a dopamine hit from curating my own personal selection of high-value (not necessarily expensive) items, so I don't actually have to buy them. I don't know if that's normal or if that even makes sense, but it's the truth.

There are only a few retailers that disrupt the "add to cart" and then "abandon cart" process, and Nordstrom is one of them. Its beauty section is full of tried-and-true items that make me suddenly want to hit the "buy now" button. And its best-sellers section? I might as well hand over my credit card as soon as I open the page. Ahead, see the top three products I recommend, as well as 10 other must-haves.

My Top Three Picks

Shop More Best-Selling Nordstrom Beauty Products