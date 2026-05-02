I love digital window shopping. In my spare time, I'm known to spend over an hour on a site, add any number of items to my cart, and eventually close out the internet tab without making a purchase. It's like my brain gets a dopamine hit from curating my own personal selection of high-value (not necessarily expensive) items, so I don't actually have to buy them. I don't know if that's normal or if that even makes sense, but it's the truth.
There are only a few retailers that disrupt the "add to cart" and then "abandon cart" process, and Nordstrom is one of them. Its beauty section is full of tried-and-true items that make me suddenly want to hit the "buy now" button. And its best-sellers section? I might as well hand over my credit card as soon as I open the page. Ahead, see the top three products I recommend, as well as 10 other must-haves.
My Top Three Picks
ARMANI beauty
Luminous Silk Natural Glow Blurring Foundation
Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation is really as good as people say it is. Beauty editors, makeup artists, and celebrities all swear by it. Take it from Kelli Anne Sewell, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Makeup by Kelli Anne, who previously told Who What Wear it's one of her tried-and-true formulas. "This formula works no matter the skin type, and I love that it gives you the perfect bouncy skin that looks hydrated but not overly dewy or overly matte. It's a beautiful natural finish, no matter the skin type!"
Celebrity makeup artist Tobi Henney agreed, noting the "healthy-looking glow" it creates. Etienne Ortega, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Ortega, called it his "favorite foundation of all time." You get the picture.
It was recently reformulated to be even better than before. It's smooth, silky, and provides the perfect amount of glow without shine. Yes, Armani Luminous Silk Foundation is *that* good. I'm not surprised to see it land on Nordstrom's best-selling beauty list.
Victoria Beckham
Satin Kajal Liner - Cocoa
One of these eyeliners sells every 30 seconds. The entire Who What Wear beauty team is obsessed with them, and I'm currently trying to collect every shade. Speaking of shades, the range is utterly stunning (shimmering bronze, velvety black, surfside blue!) My current fixation is Cocoa, a rich dark brown.
The liners are available in three finishes: matte, high-shine shimmer, and sparkling jewel. Regardless of which one you choose, expect a smooth glide thanks to a creamy formula that's infused with soothing ingredients. They're so good even editors with sensitive eyes can wear them without any watering, irritation, or redness. Once they set on the eyelids, they don't budge, providing chic color that stays put all day. To me, it's obvious why this made the list.
AMOUAGE
Existence Eau de Parfum
This perfume is beloved by so many people and for good reason. It has a fresh and serene aura, and it's all based around a "heartbreaking" note of lily of the valley (a fragrance note that's known for being ethereal and angelic). Additional notes of rose, frankincense, labdanum, ambergris, and white musk give it a bright and emotive quality. I've said it before, and I'll say it again: It has high "signature scent" potential.
Shop More Best-Selling Nordstrom Beauty Products
Guerlain
Terracotta Light Healthy Glow Bronzer
If you want to look like you're sun-kissed after spending a two-week vacation in the South of France, I highly recommend using this product. It's a blush, bronzer, and highlighter in one and comes in six versatile shades. All it takes is the swirl of a makeup brush to achieve an effortless, French-girl glow.
La Mer
Crème De La Mer Moisturizing Cream
What can I say about La Mer that hasn't already been said? The iconic, luxurious face cream is beloved by so many beauty editors, makeup artists, and celebs. If your budget allows, it promises to activate the skin's repair processes for a firmer, smoother, and more youthful-looking complexion. It's all thanks to the brand's signature Miracle Broth, a nourishing, fermentation-derived complex.