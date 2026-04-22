It's Official: This Spring's Most Lovable Blush Trends Are Blurred, Romantic, and Borderline Painterly

The arrival of springtime introduces endless trends to pick from, and this year is one of the best season's we've seen in a while for fresh makeup inspiration. While blurred lips and Brontë-inspired braids have certainly been making the rounds since temperatures began to rise, we've been the most enchanted by spring 2026's blush trends. To learn more about them, we reached out to makeup artist Omayma Ramzy, makeup artist, esthetician and founder Omaya Skin to give us the intel on every blush trend that will be on the rise this year for spring, plus identify the best products to deliver a healthy-looking flush.
Ramzy explains blush has reclaimed its status as the most transformative product in your makeup bag, and this season, blush is achieving this across a number of distinct aesthetics. "Beauty has become deeply personal and skin-first," she says. "People don't want to look made up—they want to look alive. And blush, done well, is the single fastest way to achieve that."
Below, we're exploring every springtime blush trends hat has caught our eye over the past few months with expert-approved products to take your makeup game to the next level.
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Watercolor Flush
Natural-looking, barely there blush has recently been experiencing what could only be described as a renaissance over the past few months. With the popularity of Nina Park's effortlessly chic makeup looks slowly taking over our FYPs, it's become obvious that one ultra-dreamy blush trend is in the lead for the most talked about: the watercolor flush. By using watery tints and lightweight formulas, you can achieve a stained-glass-like glow for an artistic touch. "Ultra-sheer, translucent layers built up gradually for an effect that looks like a delicate watercolor wash: fresh, luminous, and incredibly natural," says Ramzy. "It's the antithesis of heavy, which is exactly why it feels so right culturally right now."
When recreating this trend for her clients, she gravitates towards Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($25) for the extraordinary pigment it delivers in each drop, and the ChanelLes Beiges Water-Fresh Blush ($56). "[Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush] is the sheerest of all the liquid blush options on the market. It's perfect for that barely-there, barely-believable wash of color," Ramzy tells us. She starts by applying light layers of liquid and gel blush with a fluffy brush, building gradually. Her biggest tip? Start with less than you need. "You can always add, but over-application kills the ethereal quality entirely," she explains. "I love tapping with fingertips for the most natural melt."
Shop the Trend:
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope
Chanel
Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush in Light Pink
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Beauty Colour Wash Blush Water Tint in Vintage Rose
Sunburn Effect
A shared longing for sun-kissed skin throughout the winter months led to an influx of recent makeup inspiration that feels especially solar-powered just in time for spring. Sunburn effect blush, in particular, has caught our eye. Ramzy tells us it involved from a viral TikTok moment into a genuine technique that continues to stun. "It's a flushed, just-been-outside finish applied across the nose bridge and upper cheeks—part of a broader shift toward statement blush and away from heavy contouring," she says. Ramzy highlights celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter as being at the helm of this blush trend's popularization.
When setting out to create the sunburn effect blush, she uses Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Beauty Blush Wand ($44). "It's an excellent soft matte formula that's easy to blend and layer without looking overdone," Ramzy says. She also explains that the product's buildable stick formula makes it effortless to, "swipe across the nose and blend with a fingertip on-the-go." To master this look, Ramzy advises using blush with a cream or stick formula across the nose, upper cheeks, and slightly onto the eyes for cohesion. Then, use the 'concealing' method by applying concealer after blush in targeted areas to soften intensity and diffuse harsh lines for more control. "It sounds counterintuitive, but it's a game-changer," she adds.