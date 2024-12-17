Nara Smith, Lily Collins, and Scandi Women Can't Get Enough of This Trending Hairstyle

The humble ribbon has arguably been the HBIC of hair accessories for the past few years, and while I'm all for an elegant coquette moment—especially during the holidays—an edgier, sleeker bauble is quickly coming for its crown. Take a closer look at the It girls of Copenhagen (who are famously ahead of the curve when it comes to beauty and style trends), and you'll see a flash of gold or silver fastened to their buns, braids, and ponytails. Are they wearing hair jewelry? Well, kind of. They're called pony cuffs—and they're everywhere.

Don't just take my word for it: Nara Smith was seen sporting one while attending New York Fashion Week, as was Lily Collins on season four of the sartorial feast that is Emily in Paris. Editors all over NYC have been champing at the bit to get their hands on Lelet's glossy adornment (tagged at $158, which is nothing to scoff at). The ponytail cuff has practically become a symbol of quiet luxury, and it's showing no sign of slowing down for 2025. Allow me to convince you of the chic scrunchie upgrade.

What Are Ponytail Cuffs, and Why Are They Trending Right Now?

Ponytail cuffs, to make it plain and simple, are chunky hair accessories attached to elastics. The cuff covers the rubber band once you wrap it around your pony (or bun, braid, etc.), which easily elevates the basic style. It's one of the lowest-lift ways to decorate your strands, and it looks especially chic on slicked-back styles. (Not a soul will know you're actually serving day-three hair!)

"Ponytail cuffs are having a major moment right now," agrees Rodrigo Padilla, senior hairstylist at Jenna Perry Hair Studio. "I can confidently say this is no coincidence. These accessories strike the perfect balance between chic functionality and a touch of understated luxury." In other words: They're practical and fashion-forward. "We’re living in a time when accessories are meant to work smarter and harder—looking good while adding something extra. The ponytail cuff achieves both effortlessly," Padilla adds.

They come in all shapes and sizes, too. You can go classic with a silver or gold metal cuff (Lelet New York has some very chic options); you can snag one bedecked in crystals (like this Jennifer Behr Ponywrap); or you can opt for other materials like resin, marble, and acrylic (which tend to come in fun colors and patterns).

While we saw the trend take shape this fall during fashion month, ponytail cuffs are wonderful for mixing and matching year-round—and Padilla swears they're even chicer for winter hairstyling. "Layers, scarves, and coats often compete with hair, making it easy for long locks to look weighed down or out of place. Ponytail cuffs solve this beautifully. They keep the hair tidy, polished, and elevated, even when you’re bundled up," he explains. Plus, a jewel-encrusted cuff looks especially festive this holiday season, don't you think? "It’s the perfect winter accessory that says, 'I care about the details,'" he adds.

And like most beauty trends these days, '90s nostalgia plays a role (albeit a less obvious one!). Ponytail cuffs certainly have a modern, luxurious edge, but think about it—they do kind of resemble those plastic bauble hair ties or snap clips so many of us loved way back when. "What we’re seeing now, though, is a more elevated take," Padilla explains. In fact, he encourages pairing your ponytail cuff with a lush '90s blowout. "Think oversized, bouncy hair with tons of volume and movement, gathered into a sleek ponytail and finished with a metallic cuff," he shares. "This combination of voluminous texture and polished hardware perfectly encapsulates the '90s revival: fun, bold, and undeniably chic." (Don't worry; he offers a tutorial just below!)

How to Style Ponytail Cuffs for 2025

There's never been a better time to endorse the trend, as Padilla believes pony cuffs will remain a staple well into 2025. "Their versatility and elegance ensure their staying power," he notes. "However, I predict that the trend will evolve into even more creative iterations. Think cuffs layered with mixed metals, pearls, or even customizable elements, like monograms or birthstones." See below for some stylish iterations to try.

'90s supermodel glam: First, give your mane a big, round blowout (or use a hot roller set). Gather your hair into a ponytail, and secure it with a metallic cuff. The result should be super-sleek roots with voluminous, bouncy lengths. "This look screams '90s supermodel glam but with a modern twist," says Padilla.

Sleek low ponytail: "Create a sharp center part and gather your hair into a low ponytail. Use a smoothing serum, like Oribe's Supershine Moisturizing Cream, to eliminate frizz," explains Padilla. Add your statement cuff, and you'll instantly have a polished, sophisticated look.

High-power ponytail: For something more dramatic and playful, he recommends a super-high pony at the crown of your head. "Secure it with a bungee elastic," he instructs, then recommends giving it a spritz with Living Proof's Style Lab Flex Hairspray before slipping on a bold ponytail cuff. "It would be lovely pairing this style with oversized gold earrings for night out," he adds.

Textured mid-ponytail: "For a softer vibe, add some texture with a curling iron or texturizing spray like R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray," he explains. "Gather the hair into a mid-height ponytail, letting a few face-framing pieces fall naturally. Finish with a metallic cuff for an effortlessly chic, everyday look."

The Best Ponytail Cuffs to Shop

Lelet NY Tera Wide Ponytail Cuff $128 SHOP NOW This gold hammered hardware looks ultra luxe.

RPZL Glossy Arch Pony Morgan Stacked Cuff $30 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with a gold, double-arched cuff.

Lelet NY 2-Piece Marble Arch Pony $118 SHOP NOW This marble pony cuff is giving "sculptural goddess."

Beppe D'Elia Hair Jewellery Pony Pimper $2994 SHOP NOW Padilla is a major fan of luxury brand Beppe d'Elia Hair Jewelry, "particularly their stunning Pony Pimper in yellow gold with diamonds," he notes. "These cuffs turn even the simplest ponytail into a head-turning moment."

Jennifer Behr Czarina Ponywrap in Crystal $228 SHOP NOW A pavé crystal cuff is a chic touch to any holiday outfit.

By Anthropologie Charm Cuff Hair Ties, Set of 3 $34 SHOP NOW How cute are these charm options?

By Anthropologie Half-Resin Cuff Hair Ties, Set of 2 $22 SHOP NOW The dual patterns on these cuffs are certainly eye-catching.

Free People Hideaway Hair Cuff $14 SHOP NOW I'm envisioning stylish, mixed-metal pigtails with this duo.

Ettika Noble Nugget Hair Tie $55 SHOP NOW Okay, fine, it's not technically a cuff, but this silver-plated elastic is too stunning not to share.